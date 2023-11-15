Ogden Canyon closed after crash, downed power lines

OGDEN — A crash and downed power lines have forced the closure of state Route 39 through Ogden Canyon.

Utah Highway Patrol trooper Joshua Porter said a distracted driver was driving a pickup truck and hit a power pole, blowing the transformer.

Porter said the power pole fell onto another and caused a chain reaction of knocking over power lines across SR-39.

The driver was uninjured and was sited for a traffic infraction.The canyon will closed until 8 p.m.