On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Pennsylvania House passes ‘shield law’ to protect providers, out-of-staters seeking abortions

Nov 15, 2023, 4:38 PM | Updated: 5:04 pm

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen, Oct. 5, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)...

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen, Oct. 5, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

(AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A bill seeking to protect those who travel to Pennsylvania to get abortions by barring public officials from cooperating with authorities in other states that criminalize the practice advanced Wednesday through the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.

The legislation passed 117-86. It now goes to the GOP-controlled state Senate, where it faces a chilly reception.

The measure seeks to prevent public officials in Pennsylvania, where abortion is legal up to 24 weeks, from cooperating with authorities in other states who try to block their residents from coming to Pennsylvania to get an abortion.

All but one Democrat voted for the bill, while 16 Republicans joined them.

At least 16 states — the majority of Democrat-controlled states — have adopted laws seeking to protect abortion access since last year. Many of those laws have provisions that protect providers and the people who come from other states seeking an abortion. Though anti-abortion advocates have discussed cracking down on those who cross state lines for abortions, prosecutions of such cases have not been widespread.

Democrats in Pennsylvania hailed the legislation for protecting women in the wake of last year’s Supreme Court ruling that overturned abortion rights.

The bill’s primary sponsor, Democratic Rep. Mary Jo Daley of Montgomery County, said it was sending a clear message “that Pennsylvania will not be bullied by these states and their attempts to control other people’s bodies.”

“I strongly believe that Pennsylvania must continue to pass policies that protect access to abortion and other critical reproductive health care services that people across our nation need and deserve,” she said.

Republicans raised concerns with the constitutionality of the bill, saying the Legislature would overstep its bounds.

Rep. Charity Grimm Krupa, R-Fayette, said that while proponents of the bill were trying to focus it on abortion rights to suit the political climate, it was an affront to the the clause in the U.S. Constitution stating states have to respect the judicial process of others.

“Everybody in this room swore an oath to uphold the Constitution,” she said. “If you vote in the affirmative on this bill, regardless of your position on abortion, you are ignoring your oath. You’re throwing that oath in the trash can. I refuse to do that.”

Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro has positioned himself as a defender of abortion rights. He recently severed decades-long ties with Real Alternatives, an organization that talked women out of having abortions.

Rights to abortion factored heavily in the state’s recent Supreme Court race, and, nationally, have buoyed Democrats at the polls after the country’s highest court overturned Roe V. Wade last year.

Some of Pennsylvania’s neighboring states have sought to protect access to abortion, but those from states where abortion rights have been curtailed have come to Pennsylvania at greater rates seeking services. In the wake of the Dobbs decision, centers in Allegheny County in Western Pennsylvania saw steep increases in appointments by women in West Virginia and Ohio, where voters recently approved an amendment to protect abortion access.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Jeremy Goodale attends his sentence hearing at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Fairfield, Iowa, ...

SCOTT McFETRIDGE Associated Press

Iowa teen convicted of killing Spanish teacher given life with possibility of parole after 25 years

An Iowa teen convicted in the 2021 beating death of a high school Spanish teacher was sentenced to life in prison with a possibility of parole in 25 years.

17 minutes ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during an event about high-speed internet infrastructure in the E...

MATT BROWN Associated Press

FCC adopts rules to eliminate ‘digital discrimination’ for communities with poor internet access

The Federal Communications Commission has enacted new rules intended to eliminate discrimination in access to internet services, a move which regulators are calling the first major U.S. digital civil rights policy.

38 minutes ago

A light on top of a police car...

Associated Press

Las Vegas student died after high school brawl over headphones and vape pen, police say

Authorities say a Las Vegas high school student was killed when 10 students between the ages of 13 and 17 beat him in a prearranged fight over a pair of headphones and a vape pen.

43 minutes ago

Prince performs at the Forum, Feb. 18, 1985, in Inglewood, Calif. Fans of Prince, who was known nea...

Steve LeBlanc, Associated Press

Prince’s puffy ‘Purple Rain’ shirt and other pieces from late singer’s wardrobe go up for auction

Fans of Prince have a chance to bid on a selection of the late star’s wardrobe and other items at an online auction this week.

1 hour ago

SpaceX Starship...

Jackie Wattles, CNN

SpaceX gets regulatory approval for megarocket, setting up Friday launch attempt

(CNN) — Federal regulators have granted SpaceX permission to launch a long-awaited second test flight of its Starship system — the most powerful rocket ever built — following an explosive first attempt in April. The Federal Aviation Administration, which licenses commercial rocket launches, said Wednesday that SpaceX has permission to launch the mission after the agency determined it […]

2 hours ago

A bottle of Bud Light beer is seen at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., Tuesday, April 25, 2023. B...

Ramishah Maruf, CNN

Anheuser-Busch’s US marketing chief is stepping down as Bud Light sales sink

Anheuser-Busch InBev’s US chief marketing officer is stepping down after the company reported a slump in Bud Light sales, as the backlash against the beer continues.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Pennsylvania House passes ‘shield law’ to protect providers, out-of-staters seeking abortions