Real Salt Lake Remains Confident In Ability To Compete

SALT LAKE CITY – Despite dropping in the first round of the MLS playoffs for the second straight year, Real Salt Lake remains confident in its ability to compete across all competitions.

Multiple players and general manager Elliot Fall shared this sentiment at the end-of-season interviews.

“Do I agree that we have the talent to win something? Absolutely,” Fall said. “There are so many different factors and so many different variables that go into winning. This is a roster that is absolutely talented enough to win trophies.”

The 2023 season was filled with ups and downs for RSL.

There were times when it looked like Real could miss the playoffs and there were times when it looked like they could finish as high as the 2-seed.

A multitude of factors like roster turnaround and key injuries resulted in RSL finishing as the fifth seed with a record of 14-12-8.

Jasper Löffelsend had high praise for the club despite a sour ending to the season.

“With a healthy squad and everyone being at their (best),” Löffelsend said. “This team is the best in the MLS.”

Although Real Salt Lake fans may grow impatient, the future does look bright in Utah.

Pablo Ruiz will return from injury, Chicho Arango will have a full year under his belt, and young players like Diego Luna and Emeka Eneli will continue to improve in 2024.

RSL was just one game away from the U.S. Open Cup final in 2023. They were also one penalty kick away from hosting Sporting KC in the MLS Cup Playoff semifinals.

However, close isn’t close enough. Do you think that Real Salt Lake could climb the mountain and earn a trophy in the near future?

