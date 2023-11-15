On the Site:
How To Watch Utah Football Vs. Arizona Wildcats

Nov 15, 2023, 5:04 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

TUCSON, Ariz. – The Utah Utes football team heads south for a week 12 matchup against the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday. Here is how you can watch, stream, and listen to stay caught up with all the action.

How to watch Utah Utes vs. Arizona Wildcats football game

The Wildcats host the Utes at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona on Saturday, November 18.

RELATED: Utah Football Releases Depth Chart Ahead Of Week 12

Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to the Utah vs. Arizona football game:

What channel is Utah Football on?

The Utah football game against Arizona will be televised on Pac-12 Networks. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. (MDT).

Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah

Ways to Watch:

Television

Pac-12 Networks

Streaming

Fubo

Mobile/Streaming Devices

Pac-12 Now App

RELATED: Utah Football Moves Back A Few Spots In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

KSL Sports Zone

A Pregame Show and Postgame Show will run on the KSL Sports Zone.

Online

KSLSports.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

