How To Watch Utah Football Vs. Arizona Wildcats

TUCSON, Ariz. – The Utah Utes football team heads south for a week 12 matchup against the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday. Here is how you can watch, stream, and listen to stay caught up with all the action.

How to watch Utah Utes vs. Arizona Wildcats football game

The Wildcats host the Utes at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona on Saturday, November 18.

Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to the Utah vs. Arizona football game:

What channel is Utah Football on?

The Utah football game against Arizona will be televised on Pac-12 Networks. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. (MDT).

Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah

Ways to Watch:

Television

Pac-12 Networks

Streaming

Fubo

Mobile/Streaming Devices

Pac-12 Now App

KSL Sports Zone

A Pregame Show and Postgame Show will run on the KSL Sports Zone.

Online

KSLSports.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

