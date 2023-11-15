How To Watch Utah State Aggies Vs. Boise State Broncos

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State enters the second-to-last-week of the regular season needing one win to secure bowl eligibility for the third time in three seasons with Blake Anderson at the helm.

On the other side, defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson leads the Broncos after head coach Andy Avalos was fired following a 5-5 start to the season.

The Aggies host Mountain West foe Boise State on Saturday, November 18. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. (MT).

The Aggies will be looking to end a seven-game losing streak against the Broncos. USU is 5-22 all-time against BSU. Utah State is 2-10 against Boise State at Maverik Stadium.

With a win over BSU, the Aggies will become bowl eligible for the 11th time in the past 13 seasons. Blake Anderson has led USU to bowl games in each of his first two seasons with the program.

With 30 touchdown passes as a team, USU is tied with the SUC Trojans for the third-most in the country. The Aggies trail only Oregon and LSU. The Aggies 46 total touchdowns are the 18th most in the country.

Utah State Aggies vs. Boise State Broncos

5 P.M. Saturday, November 18 | Maverik Stadium | Logan, UT

Radio – Aggie Sports Network

• Play-by-Play: Scott Garrard

• Analyst: Kevin White

• Online: kslsports.com/kslsportszone

TV: CBS Sports Network

• Play-by-Play: Rich Waltz

• Analyst: Aaron Taylor

• Reporter: Brandon Baylor

• Xfinity (Utah): Ch. 269/753HD

• DISH: Ch. 158

• DirecTV: Ch. 221

