On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

How To Watch Utah State Aggies Vs. Boise State Broncos

Nov 15, 2023, 6:03 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State enters the second-to-last-week of the regular season needing one win to secure bowl eligibility for the third time in three seasons with Blake Anderson at the helm.

On the other side, defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson leads the Broncos after head coach Andy Avalos was fired following a 5-5 start to the season.

The Aggies host Mountain West foe Boise State on Saturday, November 18. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. (MT).

RELATED: Boise State Fires HC Andy Avalos Before Facing Utah State

The Aggies will be looking to end a seven-game losing streak against the Broncos. USU is 5-22 all-time against BSU. Utah State is 2-10 against Boise State at Maverik Stadium.

With a win over BSU, the Aggies will become bowl eligible for the 11th time in the past 13 seasons. Blake Anderson has led USU to bowl games in each of his first two seasons with the program.

Week 11: Top Plays From BYU, SUU, Utah, USU, Utah Tech, Weber State

With 30 touchdown passes as a team, USU is tied with the SUC Trojans for the third-most in the country. The Aggies trail only Oregon and LSU. The Aggies 46 total touchdowns are the 18th most in the country.

Utah State Aggies vs. Boise State Broncos

5 P.M. Saturday, November 18 | Maverik Stadium | Logan, UT

Radio – Aggie Sports Network

• Play-by-Play: Scott Garrard

• Analyst: Kevin White

• Online: kslsports.com/kslsportszone

RELATED: Week Eleven Depth Chart As Utah State Prepares For Boise State

TV: CBS Sports Network

• Play-by-Play: Rich Waltz

• Analyst: Aaron Taylor

• Reporter: Brandon Baylor

• Xfinity (Utah): Ch. 269/753HD

• DISH: Ch. 158

• DirecTV: Ch. 221

RELATED STORIES

Follow The Utah State Aggies With KSL Sports

The Aggies will host the Boise State Broncos (4-5, 3-2) at Maverik Stadium on Saturday, November 18. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. (MT). The Aggies will be looking to end a seven-game losing streak against the Broncos. USU is 5-22 all-time against BSU.

Find USU football on KSL Sports Zone with the voices of Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89).

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here. 

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Valley Goes Cold Down The Stretch, Drops Game At Charlotte

Utah Valley was as cold as the November weather outside, shooting a miserable 34 percent in a 62-45 loss to Charlotte.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Utah Football Vs. Arizona Wildcats

Utah Football heads south to face the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday. Here is how to can watch, stream, and listen.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Remains Confident In Ability To Compete

Despite dropping in the first round of the MLS playoffs, Real Salt Lake remains confident in its ability to compete across all competitions.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Royals Announce Signing Of Former BYU Cougar Mikayla Cluff

The Utah Royals announced that they've signed Mikayla Cluff.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Planning To Honor Another Large Senior Class

BYU football has another large senior day class for Saturday's game against Oklahoma.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Looking Back At BYU Football’s Last Morning Home Game

It's been nearly two decades since BYU last played a morning game at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

How To Watch Utah State Aggies Vs. Boise State Broncos