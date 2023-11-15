Utah Valley Goes Cold Down The Stretch, Drops Game At Charlotte

OREM, Utah – Utah Valley was as cold as the November weather outside, shooting a miserable 34 percent in a 62-45 loss to Charlotte.

UVU was in North Carolina to take on the Charlotte 49ers on Wednesday, November 15.

Drake Allen led the Wolverines with 12 points and six rebounds. Caleb Stone-Carrawell was the only other UVU player in double figures with ten points.

Dishon Jackson led for 49ers with 16 points in the win.

First Half

Charlotte took advantage of some poor Wolverine shooting to open an 18-4 lead in the first eight minutes.

Utah Valley heads out on the road for the second of four straight road games as the Wolverines travel to the Tar Heel State for a first-ever matchup against Charlotte on Wednesday night at Halton Arena.#GoUVU | #ValleyForgedhttps://t.co/L8rVQlGfff — UVU Men’s Basketball (@UVUmbb) November 13, 2023

The Wolverines weathered the storm, going on to outscore the 49ers 11-4 over the next six minutes to cut the deficit to seven points on a Caleb Stone-Carrawell three.

UVU shot 37 percent from the field and 16.7 percent from deep in the opening 20 minutes. The Wolverines never led in the first half.

Charlotte’s Dishon Jackson led all scorers, making 7-of-11 shots for 14 points.

Second Half

Stone-Carrawell, a former 49er, hit a three for UVU before the under-16-minute timeout, keeping his team within striking distance at 37-30.

Physical play took over, allowing Utah Valley to continue chipping away at the lead. The Wolverines used a 9-2 lead to get within 41-39. Charlotte took a 43-39 lead into the under-eight minute timeout.

Out of a timeout, Charlotte held UVU scoreless for more than four minutes, going on an 11-0 run to take a 51-41 lead with 3:53 to play. Stone-Carrawell ended the Wolverine scoreless drought at 5:25 with a fast break layup.

Charlotte continued to pull away, eventually winning 62-45.

Utah Valley remains on the east coast to face Southern Mississippi on Sunday, November 19 in the Jacksonville Classic. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. (MT).

