SLCPD search for loose suspect after traffic stop of stolen car

SALT LAKE CITY — Police said they are searching for a loose suspect of a stolen car near Rose Park.

The Salt Lake Police Department said their search began at around 600 N. 1400 W. at approximately 7:23 p.m.

Officers said after they made a traffic stop, the driver ran from the arresting officers. A passenger was taken into custody.

Police said they do not know of any danger to the community.

This is a breaking story and will be updated when more information is available.