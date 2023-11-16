Millcreek house fire reported by bystander

MILLCREEK — A family in Millcreek had a scary night on Wednesday, when their next-door neighbor’s duplex went up in flames.

It was around 7:30 p.m. when a bystander saw the flames and called the fire department.

Jay Torgersen, with Unified Fire Authority, said they were lucky to have arrived when they did.

“It’s thirteenth east so it’s a busy road somebody saw it and called it in and we’re just around the corner,” Torgersen said. “So we arrived really quickly on it, got water on the fire and got it extinguished.”

“I heard someone pounding on my door saying your neighbor’s house is on fire,” Stephanie Hullings said. “I immediately was gathering my kids because I thought it was right next door.”

She said flames were shooting out of the upstairs window.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.