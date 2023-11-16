On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Proposed law would make road rage an escalation to other crimes

Nov 16, 2023, 10:30 AM | Updated: 10:57 am

...

Lindsay Aerts's Profile Picture

BY LINDSAY AERTS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A proposed change to Utah law is trying to curb road rage. The bill would make stiffer penalties for any crime committed as part of a road rage incident. The proposal was discussed during Wednesday’s Transportation Interim Committee.
According to the bill, a road rage event happens when an operator or passenger “escalates an incident on a roadway with the intent to endanger or intimidate” someone in another vehicle.
This bill wouldn’t create a new crime of road rage, it would allow any crime committed to be escalated as road rage with additional penalties.
“If you crash your car into the side of the road, the penalties are very minimal. But if you were trying to hit someone, and trying to endanger someone in another vehicle, that’s much more serious than an accidental crash of your car,” said sponsor Rep. Ken Cutler.
Cutler said that in working with prosecutors he chose to make road rage an enhancement crime, instead of its own crime, in order to address more moderate offenses. Cutler said enhancements allow tiers of offenses was the preference of law enforcement to capture what’s happening most on Utah’s roads.

First, you can lose your license.

The punishments? According to the proposed legislation on the first offense of a road rage enhancement, a judge can revoke your license.
For two offenses in one year, your license is automatically revoked on the second offense.

What if there’s a firearm involved?

If there’s a firearm involved, the penalties are stiffer.
In that case, police “shall seize and take possession of a vehicle when the division or the peace officer has probable cause to believe that an operator or passenger of the vehicle has engaged in a road rage event in which a firearm was used in furtherance of the road rage event,” the bill summary reads.
Vehicles that are seized, will cost $400 to get it back. For serious offenses or ones that include a firearm, cars could be impounded.
The definition and penalties would apply whether you’re in a truck, a truck tractor, a bus, or any other self-propelled vehicle.

What is considered probable cause for road rage?

When drivers see or are involved in bad driving behavior, perhaps someone flips them off, how do they know if that constitutes road rage?
“The intent is not to arrest people for expressing their opinions,” Cutler said.
In short, a crime would have to be committed first for it to be enhanced to road rage. For example, reckless driving could be enhanced if it’s during a road rage event.
Brought up in the committee, what if someone flips you off?
“That probably doesn’t apply,” Cutler explained.
Police, Cutler said, are trained in how to assess whether there’s probable cause.

When can police tow or impound?

On the first offense, police don’t have to tow or impound your car, but they can.
 “The only time it’s mandatory is if there’s a firearm involved,” Cutler said.

A motor vehicle is a deadly weapon when it comes to aggravated assault

One other key change, defining an automobile as a deadly weapon.
Cutler said the intent is that a motor vehicle is a deadly weapon only in the case of aggravated assault.
“You can be charged with aggravated assault if you use your car as a deadly weapon in a road rage incident,” he said.
“We’re trying to narrow that so it’s in the scope of a road rage incident.”
Not everyone is sold on this bill. Rep. Jordan Teuscher said he agrees that road rage is a problem but said he was concerned that just enhancing penalties doesn’t change the behavior of drivers.
“When someone gets into that state, it’s their emotions, it’s their anger it’s everything else, that is driving them,” Teuscher said.
He also argued that penalties for bad driving behaviors already exist and that the definition of road rage “was too subjective.”
To that, Cutler said the bill was important to send a message that this is a serious issue.
Utah’s Department of Public Safety is also requesting $85,000 for an education campaign to target 16 to 39-year-old men, who they say is the key demographic “generally” committing the majority of road rage offenses.
Three members of the committee opposed the bill, but it passed with enough support to be considered a committee bill. It will be heard again by a committee in the 2024 general session.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Outgoing Utah GOP Chairman Derek Brown at the party's headquarters in Salt Lake City on April 28, 2...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Former Utah GOP Chairman Derek Brown considering run against Attorney General Sean Reyes

Former Utah Republican Party Chairman Derek Brown on Thursday announced he's considering running against Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes in 2024.

1 hour ago

(KSL TV)...

Andrew Adams

Protesters gather at Utah Capitol to draw attention to death toll in Gaza

Chanting “not one more” and “cease fire now,” a large crowd gathered first inside, then outside the state Capitol Wednesday to draw attention to the lives lost in the Israeli military offensive in Gaza.

3 hours ago

The Lehi City Council has approved adding an off-shore highway to the master transportation plan so...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

Lehi City Council adds potential off-shore highway to master transportation plan

The Lehi City Council approved adding an off-shore highway to the master transportation plan so it can be evaluated in UDOT's environmental impact study.

4 hours ago

A Holladay woman received a water bill for over $7,000. After contacting the provider, it wasn't mu...

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt: Homeowner says she got a $7,200 water bill because of bad meter

Imagine opening your mailbox to find a water bill demanding several thousand dollars for just one month’s use of water. It happened to a Holladay woman, she decided to Get Gephardt.

14 hours ago

A fire in Millcreek Utah on Wednesday Nov. 15, 2023. (Stephanie Hullings)...

Mary Culbertson and Debbie Worthen, KSL TV

Millcreek house fire reported by bystander

A family in Millcreek had a scary evening after their neighbor's house caught on fire.

14 hours ago

Ellie Sabin, a Skyridge High School Student, playing Elsa in the school's production of 'Frozen the...

Mike Anderson and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

Skyridge High earns first-in-Utah ‘Frozen’ musical rights

Frozen the Musical is only allowed by Disney for one high school each year to put it on. This year, Skyridge High takes the stage and is full of excitement, spunk, and love.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Proposed law would make road rage an escalation to other crimes