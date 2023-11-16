Jonah Elliss Becomes First-Ever Ute Named As Lombardi Award Finalist

SALT LAKE CITY – You could say that Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss has been really good in 2023 and you’d be right. The Lombardi Award certainly agrees naming Elliss on of four finalists for the honor on Wednesday.

Elliss was named a semifinalist for the Lombardi Award on November 1st and has only improved his stock since then becoming the Utes’ first-ever finalist for the honor.

The Lombardi Award is given annually to a college football offensive or defensive lineman who exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame head coach Vince Lombardi.

The Mayor continues his campaign. Jonah Elliss has been named one of 4 finalists for the Lombardi Award ‼️https://t.co/X1EyQQP3yi pic.twitter.com/fQ16UAJg7e — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) November 15, 2023

The Lombardi Award will be presented to the winner at a formal dinner in Houston on December 6, 2023.

Jonah Elliss & His 2023 Season For The Utes So Far

Elliss currently sits second in FBS and first among all Power Five players in total sacks for 2023 with 12 to his name thus far.

Elliss also sits in a tie for fifth nationally in tackles for loss at 16.

The current “Mayor of Sack Lake City” has the highest sack total for the Utes since 2019 with former defensive end Bradlee Anae at 13. Elliss is currently tied for seventh all-time in single-season sacks at Utah.

Additionally, Elliss has produced 37 total tackles to this point in the year while also adding a forced fumble and three pass breakups. Elliss recorded a sack in four straight games and has come away with multiple tackles for loss five times in 2023.

