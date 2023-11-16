Utah Football’s Sione Vaki Named Paul Hornung National POTW For Third Time

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah safety/offensive weapon Sione Vaki has been named the Paul Hornung National Player of the Week for the third time in 2023.

The Paul Hornung Award is given to the most versatile player in college football and Vaki has certainly been that and more for the Utes this year.

Vaki was a major playmaker both offensively and defensively for Utah against No. 5 Washington over the weekend.

Congrats, Sione ‼️ Vaki has been awarded as the Paul Hornung National Player of the Week for the 3rd time this season 🙌 pic.twitter.com/0G7pr3VyIB — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) November 16, 2023

As a safety, Vaki produced four total tackles and one timely sack to help keep the Utes within striking distance of the Huskies. Offensively, Vaki produced four receptions for 67 total yards and one touchdown. His longest play of the day was his touchdown effort- a 53-yard catch with YAC.

Sione Vaki Impact Efforts For Utah

Due to injuries stacking up for the Utes, Vaki stepped in and played some running back for Utah against the Cal Golden Bears which earned him his first Paul Hornung nod for the 2023 season.

Vaki posted 15 carries for 158 yards and two touchdowns in that game on offense, while adding four total tackles defensively.

Vaki’s second Paul Hornung nod came against the USC Trojans the following week where the versatile player was Utah’s leading receiver. He recorded 5 catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns to lift the Utes to victory.

