Utah Grabs Impressive QB Commit For 2025 Signing Class

SALT LAKE CITY – We aren’t even through early signing day for the 2024 class and Utah football has already landed an impressive quarterback commit for their 2025 signing class.

Sierra Canyon four-star quarterback Wyatt Becker announced his intentions to sign with the Utes in next season’s recruiting class on Wednesday afternoon.

Becker was reportedly Utah’s top choice at QB for the 2025 class and his early commitment now means the staff can really focus in on the other key pieces for the class.

More About Future Utah QB Wyatt Becker

Becker has seen a recent uptick in interest from top programs in the country having held 23 offers from programs like Georgia, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, among others that the Utes had to beat out for his pledge.

Becker has been a revelation for Sierra Canyon leading the Trailblazers to an 11-0 record and the semifinals in CIF Southern Section Football Playoffs.

The talented signal-caller has completed 156-237 passes for 2,423 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions. While more of a traditional passer, Becker is also no slouch on his feet adding 218 yards and four touchdowns on the ground as well.

Becker’s future addition to the Utah quarterback room will be a positive one as he will join, compete, and grow with 2024 quarterback commit Isaac Wilson along with current quarterbacks in the room such as Nate Johnson and Brandon Rose.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

