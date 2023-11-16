On the Site:
Former SLC Radio Host Bets His Life Again On BYU Losing To Oklahoma

Nov 16, 2023, 12:10 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The ultimate slumpbuster might be here for BYU football when they take on Oklahoma.

BYU is navigating a three-game losing streak and things don’t get easier with the No. 14 Sooners rolling into Provo for a one-time Big 12 matchup. But the good news for Cougar fans, the buildup to this game is suddenly looking a lot like BYU’s last meeting with Oklahoma in 2009.

Kevin Graham bets that BYU will lose to Oklahoma again

In 2009, former Zone radio host in Salt Lake City, Kevin Graham, bet his life that Max Hall and BYU wouldn’t beat then No. 3 Oklahoma.

As everyone knows, BYU shocked the college football world 14 years ago by taking down Oklahoma 14-13. It was the first-ever game played at the Dallas Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

BYU entered that game as a three-touchdown underdog.

Fast forward to this week, there are low expectations for 5-5 BYU as a three-touchdown underdog at home against the nationally-ranked Sooners.

Graham, who admits he’s had some recent health struggles, and enjoys his life more than maybe 14 years ago, hopped on with Hans & Scotty G. on the KSL Sports Zone to give the words BYU fans needed to hear.

“There’s no way in HELL that BYU’s going to beat Oklahoma this Saturday. It’s not going to happen,” Graham said to Hans & Scotty G. “So yes, I bet my life –again– that BYU is not only going to lose to Oklahoma guys, they are going to get hammered again [this week] and it’s not going to be pretty.”

Is that the sound of an upset brewing suddenly in Provo?

Either way, Graham betting his life again is a fun flashback to one of the great soundbites from the Salt Lake sports radio scene.

“I do apologize, BYU fans. I love you all,” Graham said. “But there’s a reality here in play and it’s just not going to happen.”

BYU vs. No. 14 Oklahoma

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: 10 a.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

