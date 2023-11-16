On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Man who attacked Pelosi’s husband convicted of federal assault and attempted kidnapping charges

Nov 16, 2023, 1:44 PM | Updated: 2:06 pm

FILE – David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Dec. 13, 2013. Opening statements are schedu...

FILE – David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Dec. 13, 2013. Opening statements are scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 8, 2023, in the federal trial of the man accused of breaking into former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home seeking to kidnap her and bludgeoning her husband with a hammer. DePape was charged with attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assault on the immediate family member of a federal official in the attack against Paul Pelosi in the early hours of Oct. 28, 2022. (Michael Short/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, File)

(Michael Short/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A jury on Thursday convicted the man who broke into former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home seeking to hold her hostage and attacked her husband with a hammer of federal charges of attempted kidnapping and assault.

The jury deliberated for about eight hours before finding David DePape guilty of attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assault on the immediate family member of a federal official. He faces up to 50 years in prison.

The attack on then-82-year-old Paul Pelosi that was captured on police body camera video just days before last year’s midterm elections sent shockwaves through the political world.

DePape, 43, admitted during trial testimony that he broke into the Pelosis’ home on Oct. 28, 2022, intending to hold Nancy Pelosi hostage and “break her kneecaps” if she lied to him. He also admitted to bludgeoning Paul Pelosi with a hammer after San Francisco police officers showed up at the home, saying his plan to end what he viewed as government corruption was unraveling.

Defense attorney Angela Chuang told jurors during closing arguments that DePape was caught up in conspiracies. She said he was motivated by his political beliefs, not because he wanted to interfere with Nancy Pelosi’s official duties as a member of Congress, making the charges against him invalid.

During her rebuttal, prosecutor Helen Gilbert said the defense had made a false distinction between the California Democrat’s politics and official duties and that DePape didn’t differentiate between the two.

DePape, a Canadian citizen who moved to the U.S. more than 20 years ago, also is charged in state court with assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, residential burglary and other felonies. A state trial date will be set during a Nov. 29 hearing, said Randy Quezada, a spokesperson for the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office.

Defense attorney Jodi Linker argued that DePape believed “with every ounce of his being” that he was taking action to stop government corruption, the erosion of liberty in America, and the abuse of children by liberal politicians and actors.

During his testimony, DePape echoed right-wing conspiracy theories and told jurors he had planned to wear an inflatable unicorn costume and record his interrogation of Nancy Pelosi to upload it online. Prosecutors say he had rope and ip ties with him. Detectives also found body cameras, a computer and a tablet.

DePape testified that his plan was to get Nancy Pelosi to admit that she had been lying to the American people. “If she lied, I would break her kneecaps,” he said. “The choice is on her.”

He said he would then move to other targets, including a women’s and queer studies professor who testified at the trial, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, actor Tom Hanks and President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden.

Paul Pelosi also testified, recalling how he was awakened by a large man bursting into the bedroom door and asking, “Where’s Nancy?” He said that when he responded that his wife was in Washington, DePape said he would tie him up while they waited for her.

“It was a tremendous sense of shock to recognize that somebody had broken into the house and looking at him and looking at the hammer and the ties, I recognized that I was in serious danger, so I tried to stay as calm as possible,” Pelosi told jurors.

Pelosi recounted how he managed to call 911 with DePape looking on, urging Pelosi to tell police that he was a friend. Pelosi said he tried to tell police what was happening without aggravating DePape.

Pelosi recalled being thankful when the police arrived, only for DePape to then hit him with the hammer. He said he woke up in a pool of his own blood.

More than a year after the attack, he still hasn’t fully recovered, Pelosi said. A neurosurgeon who operated on him testified that Pelosi had two wounds on his head, including a fracture to his skull that had to be mended with plates and screws he will have for the rest of his life. Pelosi also needed stitches on injuries to his right arm and hand, the surgeon said.

DePape testified he thought Paul Pelosi was dead until he saw he was charged by San Francisco prosecutors with attempted murder.

“He was never my target and I’m sorry that he got hurt,” DePape said.

He told jurors he believed news outlets repeatedly lied about former President Donald Trump. In rants posted on a blog and online forum that were taken down after his arrest, DePape echoed the baseless, right-wing QAnon conspiracy theory that claims the U.S. government is run by a cabal of devil-worshipping pedophiles.

He repeated QAnon-like conspiracies during his testimony, referring to a cabal and the ruling elite and saying they are eroding Americans’ liberty and allowing the abuse of children.

DePape, a Canadian citizen who moved to the U.S. more than 20 years ago, also is charged in state court with assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, residential burglary and other felonies. A trial date for those charges has not been scheduled.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Michael Oher (center) stands with Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy prior to a game between Ole Miss and Mi...

George Ramsay, CNN

The new film ‘Blindsided’ challenges the blockbuster’s take on the life of ex-NFL star Michael Oher

A new CNN documentary releasing on Thursday sheds light on the strained, complex relationship between former NFL player Michael Oher and the Tuohy family.

2 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden greets China's President President Xi Jinping at the Filoli Estate in Wo...

Associated Press

China’s agreement expected to slow flow of fentanyl into US, but not solve overdose epidemic

Experts say new steps China has agreed to will eventually reduce the flow of the deadly opioid fentanyl into the U.S., but that alone will not stem the overdose crisis killing Americans at a record rate.

2 hours ago

Deja Taylor arrives at the US courthouse in Newport News, Virginia, on Thursday, Sept. 21 with her ...

Michelle Watson and Brian Todd, CNN

Mother of 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher is sentenced to 21 months in prison for federal offenses

The mother of the Virginia 6-year-old who shot his first-grade teacher in January was sentenced to 21 months in prison.

4 hours ago

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, in Washington, May 17, ...

Kevin Freking

Ethics panel says it found ‘substantial evidence’ of lawbreaking by Republican Rep. George Santos

The House Ethics panel says it has found “substantial evidence” of lawbreaking by Republican Rep. George Santos of New York and has referred its findings to the Justice Department.

6 hours ago

FILE: Giant panda Xiao Qi Ji plays at his enclosure at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, ...

Didi Tang

More pandas will be coming to the US, China’s president signals

Chinese President Xi Jinping is signaling that China will send new pandas to the United States.

8 hours ago

NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli departs for the launch pad at Cape Canaveral, Florida on August 26. ...

Hafsa Khalil

Astronauts on spacewalk accidentally drop tool bag which can now be seen from Earth

A spacewalk by two astronauts resulted in accidentally leaving a tool bag floating in space.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Man who attacked Pelosi’s husband convicted of federal assault and attempted kidnapping charges