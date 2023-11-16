Utah Football Two-Way Star Sione Vaki Named Finalist For Paul Hornung Award

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Football two-way star Sione Vaki was named one of three finalists for the 2023 Paul Hornung Award which is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football.

Vaki is joined by Colorado’s Travis Hunter and ASU’s Cameron Skattebo.

Utah’s talented safety/offensive weapon has received the coveted award’s weekly recognition three times so far in 2023.

The winner of the award will be announced at a dinner held in March of next year. Fans can help Vaki by voting for him in the embedded X post.

Sione Vaki Impact Efforts For Utah

Due to injuries stacking up for the Utes, Vaki stepped in and played some running back for Utah against the Cal Golden Bears which earned him his first Paul Hornung nod for the 2023 season.

Vaki posted 15 carries for 158 yards and two touchdowns in that game on offense, while adding four total tackles defensively.

Vaki’s second Paul Hornung nod came against the USC Trojans the following week where the versatile player was Utah’s leading receiver. He recorded 5 catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns to lift the Utes to victory.

Finally, last week against No. 5 Washington, Vaki produced four total tackles on defense and one timely sack to help keep the Utes within striking distance of the Huskies.

Offensively, Vaki produced four receptions for 67 total yards and one touchdown. His longest play of the day was his touchdown effort- a 53-yard catch with YAC.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

