One in critical condition in crash, after being hit by other driver fleeing police

Nov 16, 2023, 2:24 PM | Updated: 2:28 pm

SLCPD on the scene of a crash on Nov. 16, 2023 (Salt Lake City Police Department)...

SLCPD on the scene of a crash on Nov. 16, 2023 (Salt Lake City Police Department)

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — One person was critically injured and streets are closed at 600 South and 400 East in Salt Lake City following a high-speed crash the Salt Lake City Police Department said.

Police said a driver of a stolen truck fled from officers at a high speed and then slammed into another car and then into a tree.

The driver of the other car is in critical condition.

The driver of the truck attempted to flee but is now in custody.

Officers are on scene investigating the crash and several other roads in the area are closed.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

