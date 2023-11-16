On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Diego Luna Ready To Be “That Guy”, Committed To RSL

Nov 16, 2023, 2:24 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna took a huge jump in 2023, specifically in the final stretch of the season.

In the end-of-season interviews, Luna said that he is committed to RSL and ready to take another jump in 2024.

“I’m solely focused on playing here. Right now, I’m playing for RSL and that’s what I want to be doing,” Luna said. “I’m in a great run of form and I am going to try my hardest to continue that. All I’m focused on is coming back here next year.”

Luna said that his own mentality was a big reason he was able to find success in his second season in the MLS. There are a lot of young players on the roster but Luna is ready to prove that he is one of the best players at Real Salt Lake.

Luna played four times more minutes in 2023 compared to 2022. He scored seven goals in MLS play but is ready to improve on that number as well.

“The biggest takeaway for me has been my own mentality,” Luna said. “I figured (out) what has worked for me and what has not. I want to continue scoring goals and being that guy.”

With that said, Luna is still just 20 years old and has a lot of room for improvement.

What’s the next step for Luna? He believes it is better vision as a passer and a playmaker.

“I think I need to get more assists,” Luna said. “I ended the season with seven goals. But, my assist number as an attacking player should be way higher. So I think that’s one area that I really want to improve on.”

Real Salt Lake has lost in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs in back-to-back years.

The club made a lot of moves this year in an effort to be competitive but still ultimately fell short. Luna said that Real needs to continue working and focus on not taking their foot off the gas when conceding goals.

“We take away the positives of the year,” Luna said. “We look back at film and we look back at the energy of the group. We’ve got to work endlessly, 90 minutes. That’s one thing we need to improve on – not conceding early and not conceding the goals first.”

When you play well, fans take notice.

Luna quickly became a favorite amongst RSL fans and he shared his gratitude for the riot and everyone else who supported him in his breakout season.

“The one thing that never changes is how grateful I am to go out there and play in front of our fans,” Luna said. “To have the support, it’s an unbelievable feeling. The support that RSL has given me is a big part of my success. Thank you to the RSL fans.”

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of Real Salt Lake and Diego Luna? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh To Serve Suspension, Big Ten Closes Sign-Stealing Investigation

Michigan announced that coach Jim Harbaugh will serve a suspension and the Big Ten will end its investigation into a sign-stealing scheme.

25 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Craig Smith, Utah Men’s Basketball Looking Forward To First Road Test

The Runnin' Utes are on the road for the first time this season and head coach Craig Smith says everyone is looking forward to it.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Host Suns In Third In-Season Tournament Game

The Utah Jazz will look to stay undefeated in In-Season Tournament Play when they host the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Two-Way Star Sione Vaki Named Finalist For Paul Hornung Award

Utah Football two-way star Sione Vaki was named one of three finalists for the 2023 Paul Hornung Award Thursday morning.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former SLC Radio Host Bets His Life Again On BYU Losing To Oklahoma

Former Salt Lake City sports radio host Kevin Graham is betting on an Oklahoma victory again.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Notes Grades: Where Does Utah Fall In Western Conference, NBA?

After a rough start to the season, the Utah Jazz gave fans hope with a starting lineup switch that looked like it could bring success.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Diego Luna Ready To Be “That Guy”, Committed To RSL