Utah Football Reveals Uniform Combo For Week 12 Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football released their uniform combination they will wear as they head down to Tucson this weekend to take on Arizona.

The look is very similar to what the Utes pulled out against Baylor earlier in the year, just trading out their red pants for the white ones.

Otherwise, Utah is going with the same candy apple red helmet that features the drum and feather and regular white jersey as modeled by cornerback JT Broughton.

How to watch Utah Utes vs. Arizona Wildcats football game

The Wildcats host the Utes at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona on Saturday, November 18.

What channel is Utah Football on?

The Utah football game against Arizona will be televised on Pac-12 Networks. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. (MDT).

Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah

Ways to Watch:

Television

Pac-12 Networks

Streaming

Fubo

Mobile/Streaming Devices

Pac-12 Now App

KSL Sports Zone

A Pregame Show and Postgame Show will run on the KSL Sports Zone.

Online

KSLSports.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

Utah Vs. UW Drew Impressive Numbers

It was a big weekend in the Pac-12 as No. 18 Utah faced No. 5 Washington and the viewership ratings for the big game didn’t disappoint.

According to a post from Brett McMurphy, Penn State versus Michigan came in as the most-watched game of the weekend 9.16 million viewers and a 5.0 rating.

The second most-watched game of the weekend was the Utes versus the Huskies which brought in 5.17 million viewers and a 2.8 rating.

Compare that to the other big game in the Pac-12- USC versus Oregon that came in seventh this past weekend with 3.01 million viewers and a 1.7 rating.

