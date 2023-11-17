On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Sugar House ‘Christmas Street’ in jeopardy, residents raising funds to keep decades-old tradition going

Nov 16, 2023, 5:57 PM | Updated: 7:17 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — For decades “Christmas Street” in Sugar House has been a tradition families can look forward to.

Located on Glen Arbor Street and 1500 East, neighbors decorate their homes for the holidays. A large Christmas tree made out of lights is placed at the middle of the cul-de-sac and a bright sign the reads “Christmas Street” welcomes visitors who drive in.

Homes feature bright lights to small displays such as a Polar Express theme, to penguins in the North Pole.

“We have someone on our street who’s really artistic and she has a Christmas gondola,” said Emma Thatcher, who’s lived on Christmas Street for a few years now.

The tradition started in the late 1940s with records dating back to the early 1950s. “In 1947, they started connecting every house with a string of Christmas lights,” Thatcher said.

She’s volunteering her time to help keep the decades-old tradition going. Thatcher said the iconic Christmas Street sign was recently broken and their Christmas tree made of lights was damaged last year.

In Sugar House, officially named Glen Arbor Street, has been decorated for decades. Now, the community is asking for help raising funds to keep the tradition going. (Brianna Chavez, KSL TV) In Sugar House, officially named Glen Arbor Street, has been decorated for decades. Now, the community is asking for help raising funds to keep the tradition going. (Brianna Chavez, KSL TV) In Sugar House, officially named Glen Arbor Street, has been decorated for decades. Now, the community is asking for help raising funds to keep the tradition going. (Brianna Chavez, KSL TV)

Many neighbors have come together, paying out-of-pocket to keep maintain the sign but it’s getting expensive and some neighbors may have lost interest in the initiative.

“I think it’s really natural to evolve, it’s not going to look like how it looked in 1947. To just be done because we can’t figure out how to evolve is really unfortunate. I think figuring out what works for the people who live here and the people who come here that’s something we can do,” Thatcher said.

Which is why Thatcher and other started a fundraiser to help raise more than $4,000 for maintenance and upkeep.

“You just want to keep it going for the people who love it,” she said.

If you would like to donate to keep Christmas Street alive click here.

You can also stay updated by following the neighbors on Instagram @christmasstreetslc.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Riverton classroom...

Alex Cabrero

Elementary students learn geometry through Halloween candy bars

Utah math scores for elementary students fell slightly last year according to the Utah State Board of Education.

16 minutes ago

Brighton Ski Resort's parking lot will begin taking paid reservations in 2023. (Mike Anderson, KSL ...

Mike Anderson

Brighton, Solitude implementing new reservation system for parking

Brighton Ski Resort is rolling out it's new reservation system for parking, starting now.

26 minutes ago

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)...

Cary Schwanitz

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland named new Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Jeffrey R. Holland will serve as Acting President of the Twelve Apostles in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

3 hours ago

A seat belt for the right front passenger seat is shown in a vehicle on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. The ...

Eliza Pace

UHP reminds the public of seatbelt safety ahead of holiday travel

Two teens share why seatbelts are so important after their friends died in a tragic crash.

4 hours ago

SLCPD on the scene of a crash on Nov. 16, 2023 (Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Eliza Pace and Shara Park KSL TV

One in critical condition in crash, after being hit by other driver fleeing police

One person was critically injured and streets are closed near 600 South and 400 East in Salt Lake City following a high-speed crash.

5 hours ago

FILE – David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Dec. 13, 2013. Opening statements are schedu...

Associated Press

Man who attacked Pelosi’s husband convicted of federal assault and attempted kidnapping charges

A jury on Thursday convicted the man who broke into former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home seeking to hold her hostage and attacked her husband with a hammer of federal charges of attempted kidnapping and assault.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Sugar House ‘Christmas Street’ in jeopardy, residents raising funds to keep decades-old tradition going