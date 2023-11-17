On the Site:
Fire kills person who may have been camping with a truck in Tooele County

Nov 16, 2023, 7:17 PM | Updated: 7:21 pm

emergency lights...

FILE (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


VERNON, Tooele County — A person, who was burned so badly they couldn’t be identified, is dead after a fire fully engulfed a truck and burned an acre of brush around it.

Sgt. Nicholas Yale with the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office said the car was discovered when an early-morning call came in reporting the fire, approximately six miles from Vernon near the Pony Express Trail at the top of lookout pass.

“All I could make out was that it was human remains,” Yale said. “I couldn’t make out male or female or anything like that.”

He said it appeared the person was camping but the fire burned the truck and its trailer so badly that identification of the vehicle was difficult too. There was only one body in the vehicle.

The cause of the fire, that burned approximately one acre of brush, is still under investigation. Yale said there are not any reports of anyone missing in the area.

