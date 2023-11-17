On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
LOCAL NEWS

Woman files police report against Tim Ballard accusing him of sexual assault

Nov 16, 2023, 9:31 PM

Lindsay Aerts's Profile Picture

BY LINDSAY AERTS, KSL-TV AND BRIDGER BEAL-CVETKO, KSL.COM


LINDON — A woman has filed a police report against Operation Underground Railroad founder and former CEO Tim Ballard, alleging the anti-sex trafficking activist sexually assaulted her.

The woman contacted Lindon police on Nov. 1 to report the alleged assault, according to an initial police report obtained by KSL.com and KSL-TV through an open records request.

The record outlines that a police report was made but doesn’t include any specifics or evidence about what allegedly occurred.

“A meeting was set with a detective for the next day,” the report says. “I have forwarded this case to investigations for the interview.”

Lindon Police Chief Mike Broward confirmed the department received a complaint.

“We have received a complaint and we are opening an investigation,” he said.

Ballard has been accused of sexual misconduct in a pair of civil lawsuits filed last month by six women and one man, all anonymous. Suzette Rasmussen, an attorney for those women, confirmed it was one of her clients who came forward to police, though she was unable to provide more information.

The woman is the first known person to file a police report against Ballard.

Ballard has previously denied all accusations of sexual misconduct, dismissing them as “false,” “baseless inventions designed to destroy me and the movement we have built to end the trafficking and exploitation of vulnerable children.”

The SPEAR Fund — where Ballard serves as a senior adviser and which has previously issued statements on his behalf — did not respond to a request for comment but has previously remained steadfast in denying the allegations against Ballard.

Although it’s unclear how far along the investigation is, Utah County Prosecutor Jeff Gray on Thursday said his office has not received the case from police. He said if Lindon police determine they have enough evidence, they’ll pass the case along to be screened for possible charges.

“Once police have determined whether or not they believe there’s probable cause, or enough evidence to pursue the case, then they’ll present it to our office,” he said. “Then we’ll review it … they’ll also have the officer there and discuss the case — discuss, basically, to determine whether that the evidence is sufficient to support the charges. And then at that point, what we’ll do is make that determination and either file or decline.”

