Utah Men’s Basketball Claws Their Way To Big Win Over Wake Forest

SALT LAKE CITY – The Runnin’ Utes were on the road against Wake Forest on Thursday night as part of ESPN’s Charlston Classic tournament and clawed their way to a big win.

By halftime the Runnin’ Utes had fallen behind Wake Forest 41-31 due to some sloppiness with nine turnovers combined with the Demon Deacons shooting 64% from the three. Utah did turn it around in the second half checking in a final score of 77-70 in their favor.

The Utes will continue their road trip with a quick turnaround playing again tomorrow night against No. 6 Houston. That game will tip-off at 2:30 pm MT and can be viewed on ESPN2.

That’s a NEW career-high for @ballerbranden35 and extends our lead to 75-70 with 17.3 seconds to go! pic.twitter.com/51n0gNUuAA — Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) November 17, 2023

Utah Men Stats Leaders

Scoring Leader: Branden Carlson- 31 points (a career high)

Rebound Leader: Ben Carlson- 6 rebounds

Assists Leader: Rollie Worster- 9 assists

BC went 12-20 from the paint, 4-7 from the three, and 3-4 from the line to earn his team high 26 points. BC was also good for four rebounds, one assist, five blocks, and one steal in 31 minutes of play.

Cole Bajema was second on the team in scoring with 11 total points racked up going 4-9 from the field, 2-5 from the three, and 1-2 from the line. Bajema added five rebounds, and one assist in 32 minutes of play.

Lawson Lovering rounded out the Utes’ top three scorers with 10 points from a 4-6 effort in the paint, and 1-1 efforts shooting the three and from the line. Lovering added four rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 21 minutes of play.

Noteworthy Utah Men’s Basketball Team Stats

The Utes were 50% from the field, 40% from the three, and 60% from the line shooting against Wake Forest.

Utah collected 38 team rebounds, six blocks, six steals and 22 assists against the Demon Deacons.

