Oklahoma-BYU Fan Guide: Game Info, What To Wear, Top Storylines

Nov 16, 2023, 9:33 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The BYU football team will host Oklahoma for Week 12 of the 2023 college football season as the Cougars and Sooners will play for the first time on a non-neutral field.

Oklahoma vs. BYU Football Game Guide

Game Information

The Cougars will host the Sooners at LaVell Edwards Stadium (Capacity: 63,470) in Provo, Utah on Saturday, November 18.

BYU will enter the matchup on a three-game losing streak after getting blown out by No. 7 Texas, West Virginia, and Iowa State. The Cougars currently own a 5-5 record, including 2-5 in Big 12 Conference games.

Oklahoma will arrive in Provo with an 8-2 record. The Sooners are coming off a blowout win over West Virginia. Oklahoma beat West Virginia to end a two-game skid. Prior to losses against Kansas and No. 22 Oklahoma State, Oklahoma had opened the season with a 7-0 start.

The Cougars and Sooners have played two times previously. BYU owns a 2-0 lead in the series.

Oklahoma and BYU first played in 1994 when the Cougars beat the Sooners in the Copper Bowl in Tucson, Arizona. BYU defeated Oklahoma, 31-6.

The Cougars and Sooners last played in 2009 when BYU beat Oklahoma, 14-13, at AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

Tailgating

Fans interested in tailgating before the game can do so in Lot 18 beginning at 8 a.m. (MDT) on game day.

What channel is BYU football on?

The BYU football game against Oklahoma will be broadcast on ESPN, KSL NewsRadio, and KSLSports.com. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 a.m. (MDT). The last time BYU had a 10 a.m. kickoff was in 2004 against the New Mexico Lobos.

What to Wear

BYU has encouraged fans to wear royal blue for Cougar football games both away from home and at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Top Storylines for OU-BYU Game

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

