On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

No. 1 BYU Takes Down USC, Advances To NCAA Soccer Tournament Sweet 16

Nov 16, 2023, 9:40 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU women’s soccer survives and advances in front of a sold-out crowd at South Field.

No. 1-seed BYU took down 8-seed USC 1-0 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The victory sends BYU to the Sweet 16 to face Michigan State on Saturday at 6 p.m. (MT) at South Field.

Scoreless tie in the first half

The first 45 minutes were a high-energy match, with both teams producing eight shots despite issues with the field conditions.

South Field had some wet conditions that caused players to slip.

It had the look of what BYU’s football team was dealing with last Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

USC’s defense gave BYU’s high-powered offense struggles as the No. 1-seed Cougars went into the half with a rare 0-0 tie.

BYU couldn’t connect on the opportunities against the stingy USC defense.

In the 18th minute, Brecken Mozingo had a shot attempt but couldn’t square up the kick.

In the match, BYU was in the Top 25 nationally in corner kicks. They had four in the first half but couldn’t capitalize. USC had two.

BYU Women’s Soccer goes on top in the second half

The second half opened with a delay as the smoke machines on both ends of the field created a smoky pitch. Officials waited for it to clear up before resuming play.

It was a physical match as sophomore defender Izzi Stratton was called for a yellow card in the 54th minute for throwing down USC’s Brooklyn Courtnall. Then Olivia Smith-Griffitts had a tackle on Simone Jackson that caused USC coaches to want a foul called. No whistle was blown as it was a play-on situation.

The momentum was building for BYU as they began to take hold of the match.

BYU’s offense was chasing a goal in the second half in front of the student section, The ROC.

Brecken Mozingo had a loose ball opportunity but couldn’t get a clean look on the goal as the Trojans cleared it out. But minutes later, in the 58th minute, Bella Folino broke the scoreless drought and put BYU on the board from an assist by Mozingo.

BYU’s defense then kept USC in check for the rest of the half, as the Trojans couldn’t come up with the equalizer.

The Trojans did have a few close calls to keep BYU on the edge of their seat. In the 78th minute, USC had a header that barely went over the goal post.

Then in the final minute of action, USC’s Aaliyah Farmer attempted a shot that barely went over the crossbar. Farmer’s attempt not going through sealed the victory for BYU to advance to its third consecutive Sweet 16.

BYU is now 25-19-7 all-time in NCAA Tournament matches.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Oklahoma-BYU Fan Guide: Game Info, What To Wear, Top Storylines

The BYU football team will host Oklahoma for Week 12 as the Cougars and Sooners will play for the first time on a non-neutral field.

34 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Men’s Basketball Claws Their Way To Big Win Over Wake Forest

The Runnin' Utes were on the road against Wake Forest on Thursday night and clawed their way to a big win.

49 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Reveals Uniform Combo For Week 12 Game

Utah football released their uniform combination they will wear as they head down to Tucson this weekend to take on Arizona.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh To Serve Suspension, Big Ten Closes Sign-Stealing Investigation

Michigan announced that coach Jim Harbaugh will serve a suspension and the Big Ten will end its investigation into a sign-stealing scheme.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Diego Luna Ready To Be “That Guy”, Committed To RSL

Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna took a huge jump in 2023, specifically in the final stretch of the season.

8 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Craig Smith, Utah Men’s Basketball Looking Forward To First Road Test

The Runnin' Utes are on the road for the first time this season and head coach Craig Smith says everyone is looking forward to it.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

No. 1 BYU Takes Down USC, Advances To NCAA Soccer Tournament Sweet 16