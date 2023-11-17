1 person killed in Bountiful house fire

BOUNTIFUL — A fire in Bountiful Thursday killed one person and destroyed a home.

South Davis fire officials said crews were dispatched to a residential fire in Bountiful Thursday afternoon. When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the chimney and attic eaves.

Firefighters found a deceased occupant inside who was unable to exit the house. The fire was extinguished, but the investigation is ongoing.

Bountiful Mayor Kendalyn Harris said in a Facebook post: “That is two fires within two weeks where South Davis Metro Fire has been on scene for homes on fire. Thanks to our fire (department) for their quick response and work during very difficult situations. So sad to hear about this tragic result today.”

Additional details about the fire, including the location of the home, have not yet been released.