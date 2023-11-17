Woman killed in rollover crash in Cache County

NEWTON, Cache County — A 54-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Cache County Thursday afternoon.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the woman was driving a Toyota RAV4 on state Route 218 between Newton and Amalga when the SUV drifted off the road for an unknown reason. Troopers said the vehicle went down the embankment and struck a power pole before flipping and landing partially submerged in an irrigation canal.

A witness called 911 but the vehicle was submerged in about 3 feet of water for approximately 30 minutes until emergency crews could lift the vehicle enough to access the driver.

The woman was the only person in the SUV and was pronounced dead on scene. Her name has not been released.

The crash caused the power pole to snap in half. Troopers said the road would be closed while Rocky Mountain Power replaced the pole.