President M. Russell Ballard remembered for devotion to family and faith

Nov 17, 2023, 10:24 AM | Updated: 3:44 pm

President M. Russell Ballard, who was acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during general conference April 2. President Ballard's funeral begins at 11 a.m. Friday. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

BY EMILY ASHCRAFT, KSL.COM


SALT LAKE CITY — The funeral for President M. Russell Ballard of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles took place Friday at 11 a.m. at the Tabernacle at Temple Square.

The funeral was open to the public and available online, and it can be watched here.

President Ballard is survived by his seven children, 43 grandchildren, 105 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Bowen Ballard, who died in 2018.

President Ballard was sustained as an apostle on Oct. 6, 1985, following the death of Elder Bruce R. McConkie, whose passing left a vacancy in the church’s Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. He was sustained as the acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles by President Russell M. Nelson on Jan. 14, 2018, following the death of President Thomas S. Monson.

The church invited members to post expressions of sympathy on President Ballard’s official Facebook and Instagram accounts. His family has requested donations to This Is The Place Heritage Park in lieu of flowers.

Following his call as an apostle, President Ballard said he felt “a great closeness” to his ancestors, including the first president of the church, Joseph Smith, who was his great-great uncle.

President Ballard helped with several church history preservation projects, including This Is The Place Heritage Park, during his time as a general authority. In 2021, Gov. Spencer Cox designated July 23 as “President M. Russell Ballard Day,” to honor his work to preserve Utah and pioneer history.

This story will be updated.

