BYU Football Injury Report Entering Big 12 Matchup With Oklahoma

Nov 17, 2023, 10:48 AM

PROVO, Utah – One of the positives for BYU football entering the matchup with Oklahoma is that they are healthier than they’ve been in recent weeks.

They returned many players from injuries last week. But the big question remains on the quarterback position as BYU gears up to take on the Sooners in a one-time clash as Big 12 foes.

BYU football is holding out on who will start at QB against Oklahoma

Starting quarterback Kedon Slovis has been out since the Texas game on October 28. The former USC and Pitt quarterback has dealt with shoulder and elbow injuries on his throwing arm.

BYU rolled with Jake Retzlaff as the starter in the previous two games. The offense has produced only 20 points in those games.

Slovis has been practicing but offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick noted that Slovis is still not 100%. He was asked if he would start Slovis if he’s not 100%, and he said he would not, as he wants to think of Slovis’ future after BYU as well.

“I’m not in Kedon’s body,” said BYU head coach Kalani Sitake. “But I can tell you that if he’s ready to go and if he’s full strength, then he’s our guy, usually.”

Slovis has passed for 1,716 yards, completed 57.5% of his passes and thrown 12 touchdowns to six interceptions in eight games. Jake Retzlaff has completed 49.3% of his attempts in the last two starts while throwing for 314 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

The former junior college quarterback at Riverside City College has shown an ability to run. Retzlaff is averaging 13.5 carries in his two appearances, rushing for 90 yards.

“Good chance” Darius Lassiter is back

BYU wide receiver Darius Lassiter has been out for the past two weeks. Last week in the loss against Iowa State, he was seen on the sideline with a brace on his knee. BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said this week that there is a “good chance” the former Eastern Michigan receiver will be back against the Sooners.

Sitake also added that he is “excited about his return.”

Lassiter has 28 receptions for 347 yards and four touchdowns this season.

The interior of BYU defensive line is not expected to be back

BYU has missed interior defensive linemen John Nelson and Caden Haws. It’s not likely they are playing on Saturday against Oklahoma. In regards to their availability on Saturday, Sitake said that “probably not” going to see them.

BYU vs. No. 14 Oklahoma

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: 10 a.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

