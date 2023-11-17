Weather Forecast For BYU vs. Oklahoma From KSL’s Kevin Eubank

PROVO, Utah – What is the weather forecast for the BYU/Oklahoma game on November 18?

There’s no one better to answer that question than KSL TV’s Chief Meteorologist Kevin Eubank.

Kevin Eubank on the weather forecast for BYU/Oklahoma

KSL Sports reached out to Eubank for a forecast on Saturday’s 10 a.m. (MST) kickoff that will take place inside LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo.

“We’re going to see cloudy skies with a chance for scattered showers Saturday morning as Oklahoma comes to LaVell Edwards Stadium. Temperatures will be in the 40s for kick off and then climb into the low 50s during the game. The chance of rain will exist throughout the entire game,” wrote Eubank to KSL Sports.

BYU and Oklahoma are squaring off for the first time as conference foes in the Big 12. It’s the third meeting all-time between the two programs. The last matchup was in 2009 when BYU defeated Oklahoma 14-13 in the first-ever game played at Dallas Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Before that, BYU faced Oklahoma in the 1994 Copper Bowl, BYU won that game as well, 31-6.

BYU is playing a rare morning game in Provo. Saturday’s game will be the first 10 a.m. kickoff since the Cougars hosted New Mexico in 2004.

For more weather forecasts from Kevin Eubank and the KSL Weather Team, watch KSL TV on channel five or the KSL+ app.

BYU vs. No. 14 Oklahoma

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: 10 a.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

