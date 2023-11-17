On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Funeral services for Elder Ballard
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Weather Forecast For BYU vs. Oklahoma From KSL’s Kevin Eubank

Nov 17, 2023, 11:48 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – What is the weather forecast for the BYU/Oklahoma game on November 18?

There’s no one better to answer that question than KSL TV’s Chief Meteorologist Kevin Eubank.

Kevin Eubank on the weather forecast for BYU/Oklahoma

KSL Sports reached out to Eubank for a forecast on Saturday’s 10 a.m. (MST) kickoff that will take place inside LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo.

“We’re going to see cloudy skies with a chance for scattered showers Saturday morning as Oklahoma comes to LaVell Edwards Stadium. Temperatures will be in the 40s for kick off and then climb into the low 50s during the game. The chance of rain will exist throughout the entire game,” wrote Eubank to KSL Sports.

BYU and Oklahoma are squaring off for the first time as conference foes in the Big 12. It’s the third meeting all-time between the two programs. The last matchup was in 2009 when BYU defeated Oklahoma 14-13 in the first-ever game played at Dallas Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Before that, BYU faced Oklahoma in the 1994 Copper Bowl, BYU won that game as well, 31-6.

BYU is playing a rare morning game in Provo. Saturday’s game will be the first 10 a.m. kickoff since the Cougars hosted New Mexico in 2004.

For more weather forecasts from Kevin Eubank and the KSL Weather Team, watch KSL TV on channel five or the KSL+ app.

BYU vs. No. 14 Oklahoma

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: 10 a.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kerr Condemns Draymond Green For Rudy Gobert Headlock

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr called Draymond Green's headlock on former Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert "inexcusable."

33 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch BYU Soccer In NCAA Tournament Against Michigan State

All of the details you need to know for BYU's Sweet 16 match against Michigan State at South Field in Provo.

48 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Crimson Cliffs Shuts Out Green Canyon For First State Championship

The Crimson Cliffs Mustangs shut out the Green Canyon Wolves, 33-0, on their way to the 4A State Championship title.

60 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU vs. Oklahoma: Game Day Preview Plus Score Prediction

Score prediction and preview for BYU's Senior Day against Oklahoma.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Utes Vs. Arizona Wildcats Score Prediction, Game Day Storylines

We are around 24 hours away from Utah kicking off against Arizona which means it’s time for storylines and a game prediction.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Injury Report Entering Big 12 Matchup With Oklahoma

The injury tidbits for BYU football heading into the Oklahoma game.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Weather Forecast For BYU vs. Oklahoma From KSL’s Kevin Eubank