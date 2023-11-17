On the Site:
Woman makes miraculous recovery, thanks first responders who saved her life

Nov 17, 2023, 1:11 PM

BY ELIZA PACE


TREMONTON — Cynthia Bagley recently survived a harrowing experience, she was driving along a rural road when she drove off the road and into a canal on Sept. 30.

“On her way there or back we think she may have gotten lost, it was still dark and she somehow ended up in a canal on her side. The police told us she was submerged for 5-10 minutes underwater,” a GoFundMe created by her family stated.

Tremonton Fire Department and other agencies responded, but Bagley had been submerged for several minutes and when she was pulled out, she had no pulse and was not breathing on her own.

Fortunately, paramedics were able to revive her.

The GoFundMe explains she was life-flighted to one hospital and then to another due to the intensive care she needed. Bagley remained in critical condition and fought to get water out of her lungs. She also suffered multiple broken bones and developed pneumonia.

With time, Bagley recovered and on Thursday, Bagley came to the fire station to thank some of the crew members who helped save her life.

To help cover medical expenses, Bagley’s family set up a GoFundMe.

