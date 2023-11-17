Local vets get free Thanksgiving meals

SALT LAKE CITY – The season of giving was in full swing Friday at the Salt Lake VA, thanks to employees with Ken Garff Automotive.

For the fourth year, they handed out 500 Thanksgiving meals to local veterans.

The meals included turkey, pumpkin pie, and several other traditional sides.

Marine veteran Donald Bruey said this is more than just a meal. “I just think it’s a totally magnanimous offer to reward veterans,” he said. “It’s much appreciated.”

He served from 1966 to 1992 and was stationed in various places. This year, Bruey said he’s feeling thankful for his life, his service, and our democracy.

Bruey and other veterans will have a holiday meal on the table next week, all thanks to this drive-through tradition.

“It’s just an incredibly hard time for a lot of people and specifically those who have sacrificed so much and their families. This is a small token that we can give back and we’re just honored to do it,” said Kate Terry, Senior Community and Events Manager at Ken Garff.