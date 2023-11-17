Crimson Cliffs Shuts Out Green Canyon For First State Championship

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – The Crimson Cliffs Mustangs shut out the Green Canyon Wolves, 33-0, on their way to the 4A State Championship title.

The Mustangs capped off an impressive season with the first state chamoionship in school history.

First Half

First Quarter

Crimson Cliffs started with the ball in Rice-Eccles.

On the first play of the game, Steele Barben loaded up and found Ty West down the field for an 80-yard touchdown just 15 seconds into the game.

On Green Canyon’s first drive, disaster struck on just the second play.

The Mustangs’ defense stepped up and forced a fumble to get the ball right back.

The Crimson Cliffs offense picked up right where it left off as it quickly moved into Green Canyon territory.

In the red zone, a defensive pass interference was called. The Mustangs were given the ball on the two-yard line.

McCord Christiansen took the handoff and powered through the line for a second Crimson Cliffs touchdown halfway through the first quarter.

The Wolves continued to struggle on offense.

They moved the chains a few times but ended up punting the ball back to the Mustangs.

The ensuing Crimson Cliffs drive took the game to the end of the first quarter.

The Mustangs led by two scores at the end of the first, 14-0.

Second Quarter

Green Canyon forced a stop and looked to close the lead in the second quarter.

The Wolves went three-and-out and punted back to the Mustangs.

Crimson Cliffs marched down the field and found themselves in the red zone for the third time in the first half.

The Mustangs were dead set on getting into the end zone and Green Canyon took advantage of this. They forced a turnover on downs with their backs against the wall.

Looking to find their offense, the opposite happened for the Wolves.

Unable to pick up the first down, Green Canyon lined up to punt but an errant snap led to a safety for the Mustangs.

With five minutes left in the half, Crimson Cliffs led 16-0.

The Mustangs took that lead into halftime after getting another stop on the Wolves’ final drive of the half.

Second Half

Third Quarter

Green Canyon started with the ball but the Crimson Cliffs defense quickly got the ball back for the offense.

Both defenses held strong in the third quarter.

The Mustangs got a few first downs but were forced to punt after failing to convert on third down.

The Wolves offense continued to struggle. They gave the ball back to Crimson Cliffs.

The Mustangs made the most of the stop. They made their way down the field and capped off the drive with a touchdown pass to Ty West.

Up by three scores, Crimson Cliffs wasn’t done there.

They forced another stop and looked to extend their lead in the third quarter.

Luke Childs got in on the fun with a touchdown reception of his own.

The Mustangs led 30-0 with two minutes left in the third.

Fourth Quarter

After a big play set Green Canyon up in the red zone, they were unable to capitalize with a score.

However, the Wolves forced a turnover and had another shot to get in for six.

McKay Wright intercepted Green Canyon QB Payton Wilson on the goalline to leave the Wolves with 0 points.

The Mustangs ran out the clock and kicked a field goal with two minutes left.

Green Canyon was unable to get on the scoreboard as Crimson Cliffs pulled out the 33-0 win.

