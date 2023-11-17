On the Site:
How To Watch BYU Soccer In NCAA Tournament Against Michigan State

Nov 17, 2023, 2:15 PM

PROVO, Utah – BYU Soccer is hosting an NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 on its home pitch.

No. 1-seed BYU will face Michigan State from the Big Ten Conference at South Field on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The winner will advance to the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight.

Michigan State is in the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history. BYU soccer is in the third round for the fourth time in five years.

The Cougars lead the all-time series against Michigan State 4-0, with the last meeting taking place in 2008 in Provo, a 2-0 BYU victory.

Here are all the details of how to watch BYU women’s soccer against Michigan State in the NCAA Tournament.

BYU vs Michigan State

  • Kickoff: 6 p.m. (MST)/8 p.m. (EST)
  • Location: South Field
  • City: Provo, Utah
  • 2023 NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament Sweet 16

How To Watch BYU Soccer in NCAA Tournament

Quick Facts

1-seed BYU

Head Coach: Jennifer Rockwood (29th season at BYU)

2023 Record: 18-2-3

Conference: Big 12

Path to Sweet 16:

  • First Round: Utah State | Win | 2-0
  • Second Round: (8) USC | Win | 1-0

BYU’s All-Time NCAA Tournament record: 25-19-7

4-seed Michigan State

Head Coach: Jeff Hosler (3rd season at Michigan State)

2023 Record: 14-4-3

Conference: Big Ten

Path to Sweet 16:

  • First Round: Ohio | Win | 3-0
  • Second Round: (4) Harvard | Win | 1-0

Michigan State’s All-Time NCAA Tournament record: 5-5

Players to watch

BYU

  • Brecken Mozingo | #13 | Forward/Midfielder
  • Jamie Shepherd | #12 | Midfielder
  • Olivia Wade-Katoa | #10 | Midfielder

Michigan State

  • Bella Najera | #23 | Forward/Midfielder
  • Justin Gaynor | #18 | Midifelder

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

