How To Watch BYU Soccer In NCAA Tournament Against Michigan State

PROVO, Utah – BYU Soccer is hosting an NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 on its home pitch.

No. 1-seed BYU will face Michigan State from the Big Ten Conference at South Field on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The winner will advance to the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight.

#BYU Women’s Soccer takes down USC 1-0. No. 1-seed BYU advances to Sweet 16 to face Michigan State on Saturday.#BYUwSOC #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/F2sZdKfLRg — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 17, 2023

Michigan State is in the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history. BYU soccer is in the third round for the fourth time in five years.

The Cougars lead the all-time series against Michigan State 4-0, with the last meeting taking place in 2008 in Provo, a 2-0 BYU victory.

Here are all the details of how to watch BYU women’s soccer against Michigan State in the NCAA Tournament.

BYU vs Michigan State

Kickoff: 6 p.m. (MST)/8 p.m. (EST)

Location: South Field

City: Provo, Utah

2023 NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament Sweet 16

How To Watch BYU Soccer in NCAA Tournament

TV: No linear TV option

Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ is a premium ESPN subscription that charges a monthly fee.

Link to BYU vs Michigan State broadcast on ESPN+

Quick Facts

1-seed BYU

Head Coach: Jennifer Rockwood (29th season at BYU)

2023 Record: 18-2-3

Conference: Big 12

Path to Sweet 16:

First Round: Utah State | Win | 2-0

Second Round: (8) USC | Win | 1-0

BYU’s All-Time NCAA Tournament record: 25-19-7

4-seed Michigan State

Head Coach: Jeff Hosler (3rd season at Michigan State)

2023 Record: 14-4-3

Conference: Big Ten

Path to Sweet 16:

First Round: Ohio | Win | 3-0

Second Round: (4) Harvard | Win | 1-0

Michigan State’s All-Time NCAA Tournament record: 5-5

Players to watch

BYU

Brecken Mozingo | #13 | Forward/Midfielder

Jamie Shepherd | #12 | Midfielder

Olivia Wade-Katoa | #10 | Midfielder

Michigan State

Bella Najera | #23 | Forward/Midfielder

Justin Gaynor | #18 | Midifelder

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper