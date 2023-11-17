On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Funeral services for Elder Ballard
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Kerr Condemns Draymond Green For Rudy Gobert Headlock

Nov 17, 2023, 2:30 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr called Draymond Green’s headlock on former Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert “inexcusable.”

Prior to the Warriors’ loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, Kerr condemned his All-Star forward’s actions toward Gobert.

“Draymond has to find a way to not cross the line, I’m not talking about getting an ejection or a technical, I’m talking about a physical act of violence,” Kerr said. “That’s inexcusable.”

Green choked Gobert early in the first quarter of the Warriors’ loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.

After Minnesota forward Jaden McDaniels and Golden State star Klay Thompson got into a shoving match, Gobert stepped in to separate the players.

That’s when Green charged in and put Gobert in a headlock, dragging the three-time Defensive Player of the Year across the floor by his neck.

Related: Rudy Gobert and Draymond Green Have Sorted History

On Wednesday the NBA announced that Green had been suspended for five games, while Gobert was fined $25,000.

“Draymond was wrong,” Kerr added. “He knows that. It’s a bad look, and the five games are deserved.”

According to the NBA’s release, the length of the suspension is based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts.

Green’s suspension will cost the forward $769,704 in salary.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Corner Canyon Claims 6A Title With Big Win Over Skyridge

The Corner Canyon Chargers defeated the Skyridge Falcons in the 6A State Championship game behind a dominant offensive performance.

56 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch BYU Soccer In NCAA Tournament Against Michigan State

All of the details you need to know for BYU's Sweet 16 match against Michigan State at South Field in Provo.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Crimson Cliffs Shuts Out Green Canyon For First State Championship

The Crimson Cliffs Mustangs shut out the Green Canyon Wolves, 33-0, on their way to the 4A State Championship title.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU vs. Oklahoma: Game Day Preview Plus Score Prediction

Score prediction and preview for BYU's Senior Day against Oklahoma.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Utes Vs. Arizona Wildcats Score Prediction, Game Day Storylines

We are around 24 hours away from Utah kicking off against Arizona which means it’s time for storylines and a game prediction.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weather Forecast For BYU vs. Oklahoma From KSL’s Kevin Eubank

Taking a look at the weather for BYU's early morning kickoff against Oklahoma.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Kerr Condemns Draymond Green For Rudy Gobert Headlock