Kerr Condemns Draymond Green For Rudy Gobert Headlock

SALT LAKE CITY – Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr called Draymond Green’s headlock on former Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert “inexcusable.”

Prior to the Warriors’ loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, Kerr condemned his All-Star forward’s actions toward Gobert.

“Draymond has to find a way to not cross the line, I’m not talking about getting an ejection or a technical, I’m talking about a physical act of violence,” Kerr said. “That’s inexcusable.”

Green choked Gobert early in the first quarter of the Warriors’ loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.

After Minnesota forward Jaden McDaniels and Golden State star Klay Thompson got into a shoving match, Gobert stepped in to separate the players.

That’s when Green charged in and put Gobert in a headlock, dragging the three-time Defensive Player of the Year across the floor by his neck.

On Wednesday the NBA announced that Green had been suspended for five games, while Gobert was fined $25,000.

“Draymond was wrong,” Kerr added. “He knows that. It’s a bad look, and the five games are deserved.”

According to the NBA’s release, the length of the suspension is based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts.

Green’s suspension will cost the forward $769,704 in salary.

