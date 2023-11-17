On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Funeral services for Elder Ballard
Valley Behavioral Health, SLC Housing Stability Division team up for homeless resource fair

Nov 17, 2023, 3:37 PM

BY LUKE SEAVER


SALT LAKE CITY — Valley Behavioral Health and the Salt Lake City Housing Stability Division together held a “Homeless Resource Fair” at Library Square on Friday.

According to a press release from Valley Behavioral Health, resources available at the fair included care from mental health professionals, a complementary meal, “resource bags” with essentials like food, water and warm clothing, and complementary haircuts from Care Cuts.

Jared Sanford, the president and CEO of Valley Behavioral Health, said in the press release that collaboration with the Housing Stability Division enabled them “to provide even more much-needed support to the increasing number of those facing housing instability.”

The press release noted that data from the Utah Office of Homeless Services indicated a 3.7% increase in homelessness from June 2022 to June 2023.

Russell Opatz, the Vice President for Housing and Support Services at Valley Behavioral Health, said in the press release that the resource fair was a “wild success, offering a safe and welcoming environment for those in need.”

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook

