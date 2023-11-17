Corner Canyon Claims 6A Title With Big Win Over Skyridge

SALT LAKE CITY – The Corner Canyon Chargers defeated the Skyridge Falcons in the 6A State Championship game behind a dominant offensive performance.

Chargers QB Isaac Wilson showed off his dual-threat ability. He ran in 3 touchdowns and posted over 150 yards rushing.

Wilson added two passing touchdowns as the Chargers put up 41 points to the Falcons’ 27.

First Half

First Quarter

Corner Canyon put together a methodical drive to start the game and quickly made it into Falcons territory.

QB Isaac Wilson rolled out right and found Jerome Myles in the end zone to put the Chargers on the board.

After a couple of first downs, Skyridge faced 4th & 6 and brought the defense back out.

The Falcons defense played well and forced a quick punt. However, the returner dropped the ball and a group of Chargers dove on it.

Corner Canyon started on the 21-yard line and got in the end zone fairly easily to tack on six.

Skyridge got the ball looking for redemption and they found just that.

They worked their way down the field and capped off an impressive drive with a touchdown pass to Jack Burke.

The first quarter came to an end with the Chargers up by six.

Second Quarter

Skyridge locked down on defense and got the ball back with a chance to take the lead.

The Falcons converted on multiple third downs as they made their way down to the Chargers three-yard line.

Corner Canyon held strong on the goal line and forced a field goal.

Up three with three minutes left in the half, the Chargers looked to add to their lead.

Wilson led the Corner Canyon offense down the field and capped off the 73-yard drive with a rushing touchdown.

Skyridge got the ball with less than a minute on the clock. They went three-and-out and gave the Chargers the ball back with 30 seconds and two timeouts.

Sure enough, they connected on back-to-back passes to move into scoring position.

Wilson found Jerome Myles in single coverage on the right side for his second touchdown of the day.

Corner Canyon led by 17 at halftime, 27-10.

Second Half

Third Quarter

Skyridge’s first drive of the half went well.

They slowly made their way down the field with runs and short pass plays.

Again, with their backs against the wall, the Chargers defense held strong and forced a field goal.

The Falcons dropped the lead to two possessions with the score, 27-13.

Bryton Brady was the hero for the next drive for Corner Canyon as he rumbled into the end zone to give the Chargers a 34-13 lead.

Skyridge put together another long-winded drive that ended with a rushing touchdown from Zaeden Selu.

Brady carried the Chargers offense down the field with multiple rushing attempts. He took two runs for ten or more yards.

The third quarter came to an end as Corner Canyon crossed midfield.

Fourth Quarter

The Chargers were able to burn some time off the clock but had to punt back to the Falcons.

Skyridge was motivated to make the comeback and they showed that in the final quarter.

They quickly made their way into Corner Canyon territory and found the end zone to drop the lead to seven, 34-27.

The Chargers offense wasn’t done yet though.

After moving the chains a couple of times, Wilson ran right through the defense and took it over 50 yards to the house.

Corner Canyon reopened a two-possession lead with seven minutes left.

The Falcons were forced into a long fourth down and couldn’t convert. The Chargers took over possession with two minutes left.

Corner Canyon went on to beat Skyridge, 41-27, to claim the 6A State Title.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.