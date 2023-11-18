Police investigating stolen coffee trailer in Bluffdale

BLUFFDALE — A Bluffdale woman says thieves took her food truck just as she was a few weeks away from opening. She’d already put close to $20,000 dollars into it, and it was in the place it had always been for at least the last several months.

Maysen Brown had been slowly building her dream. “So the trailer was being checked on almost every single day,” Brown said.

The trailer was built out mostly from a shell into her mobile shop — what was soon to be Cultured Coffeee. Years of planning and saving had gone into the project.

“I was able to finally get enough money and I put all my savings and every spare change and money I got from just working into getting myself a food truck,” Brown said.

She says neighbors and friends helped build it out, even volunteering their time. She kept it on the corner of Allegiance Drive and Heritage Crest Way in Bluffdale. Then, on Wednesday, it was gone.

“Which is really heartbreaking,” Brown said. “I have had this dream to have a coffee shop, mobile coffee shop for about five or six years now.”



She says police officers took a report, but so far it’s not looking great. Saratoga Springs police have tried multiple tow yards and have not found her trailer, confirming her worst fears that someone may be dismantling it or trying to sell it.



“It’s just heartbreaking because I do feel like that is just like a little extension of me,” Brown said. “So it makes me really sad.”

Brown is hoping someone out there might spot the trailer and help her bring it home. She had plans to hopefully open up shop next month.

But not all is lost. Several of the expensive items were still in her home, and friends and family are trying to help Brown rebuild through a GoFundMe page. The biggest hope now, though, is for those dreams wrapped up in the trailer to make it back home.

“I am a people person and love being around people and so I did truly feel like this was my calling and this is what I wanted to do,” Brown said.

The GoFundMe page is accessible here.