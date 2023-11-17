Utah Tech Men’s Basketball Falls To Youngstown State In Lake Erie Classic

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech men’s basketball team fell away from home to the Youngstown State Penguins in the Lake Erie Classic.

Utah Tech loses to Youngstown State

The Penguins hosted the Trailblazers at Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio on Friday, November 17.

Utah Tech fell to Youngstown State, 75-68.

The Blazers got off to a slow start and fell into a 10-2 hole six minutes into the contest.

With 8:42 remaining in the first half, Utah Tech trimmed its deficit to one point at 15-14.

By the halftime break, the Penguins had rebuilt their lead to 34-26.

Early in the second half, Youngstown State took its advantage to double-digits before Utah Tech made another run. The Trailblazers’ second half burst made it a one-point game again, this time with 10:47 to go.

However, like they did in the first half, the Penguins pushed back.

Youngstown State responded with a 14-4 run to take control of the game.

In the end, the Trailblazers were never able to tie the game or take the lead. Youngstown State went wire-to-wire for a seven-point victory over Utah Tech.

The Trailblazers ended up shooting 40.3 percent overall and 40.0 percent on three-pointers. The Penguins shot 39.7 percent from the field, including 29.2 percent from distance.

Three Trailblazers scored 12 or more points in the game. Noa Gonsalves led Utah Tech with 17 points on 7-11 shooting. Tanner Christensen added 16 points and 10 rebounds.

DJ Burns led Youngstown State with 16 points.

Up next for Utah Tech men’s basketball

With the loss, the Trailblazers moved to a record of 1-2 this season.

Utah Tech’s next game in the Lake Erie Classic is against the Lake Erie Storm on Saturday, November 18 at 12 p.m. (MDT). The Storm will host the Blazers at Jerome T. Osborne Center in Painesville, Ohio. The game will be broadcast on the Great Midwest Digital Network.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

