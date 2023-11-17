On the Site:
Weber State Takes First Loss Of Season To Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs

Nov 17, 2023, 7:08 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

MONCTON, New Brunswick – The Weber State Wildcats suffered their first loss of the season to the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs, 62-61, on the road in Canada.

Dillon Jones led the way for WSU with 24 points and 9 rebounds.

Gardner-Webb’s Julien Soumaoro poured in 27 on 10/13 shooting.

First Half

The game was close from the jump.

The Bulldogs took an early lead but the Wildcats found their shot and let it rain from behind the arc.

Weber State built on its momentum and went up by double-digits in the first half.

Gardner-Webb did a great job of fighting to stay within striking distance.

For much of the game, the two teams traded baskets.

The Wildcats’ biggest lead would be 12.

Gardner-Webb continued to fight and slowly chip away at the Weber State lead.

Jones led Weber State in scoring at the half with 9. Soumaoro had 12 going into the break.

The Wildcats led by seven through the first 20 minutes, 34-27.

Second Half

Through the first ten minutes of the half, the Bulldogs went on a 16-9 run.

With ten minutes left, the game was tied at 43.

Weber State’s aggression on offense saved them from a bigger loss. They attempted 29 free throws to Gardner-Webb’s 13.

They were able to stay out in front in the second half with numerous trips to the charity stripe.

Dillon Jones continued to push the pace and put pressure on the defense.

Soumaoro went on to score six quick points to put the Bulldogs down by one.

With 19 seconds left, Caleb Robinson drove through the lane and gave Gardner-Webb their first lead since early in the first half.

Jones went to the free-throw line and knocked them both down to put WSU up again.

With seven seconds on the clock, Brendan Mykalcio got to the rim and put it in for a one-point lead and the win.

