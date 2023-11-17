Weber State Takes First Loss Of Season To Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs

MONCTON, New Brunswick – The Weber State Wildcats suffered their first loss of the season to the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs, 62-61, on the road in Canada.

Dillon Jones led the way for WSU with 24 points and 9 rebounds.

Gardner-Webb’s Julien Soumaoro poured in 27 on 10/13 shooting.

Wildcats drop a tough one 62-61 to Gardner-Webb in the first game of the Atlantic Slam Tournament. pic.twitter.com/L7aCnS4Jma — Weber State MBB 🏀 (@WeberStateMBB) November 17, 2023

First Half

The game was close from the jump.

The Bulldogs took an early lead but the Wildcats found their shot and let it rain from behind the arc.

Weber State built on its momentum and went up by double-digits in the first half.

Gardner-Webb did a great job of fighting to stay within striking distance.

For much of the game, the two teams traded baskets.

DJ with the J! Wildcats lead 31-19#WeAreWeber pic.twitter.com/WYn2GXavoj — Weber State MBB 🏀 (@WeberStateMBB) November 17, 2023

The Wildcats’ biggest lead would be 12.

Gardner-Webb continued to fight and slowly chip away at the Weber State lead.

Jones led Weber State in scoring at the half with 9. Soumaoro had 12 going into the break.

The Wildcats led by seven through the first 20 minutes, 34-27.

Second Half

Through the first ten minutes of the half, the Bulldogs went on a 16-9 run.

With ten minutes left, the game was tied at 43.

Weber State’s aggression on offense saved them from a bigger loss. They attempted 29 free throws to Gardner-Webb’s 13.

They were able to stay out in front in the second half with numerous trips to the charity stripe.

Dillon Jones continued to push the pace and put pressure on the defense.

DJ with the layup and the ‘Cats up 4! #WeAreWeber pic.twitter.com/pjSwRpj75y — Weber State MBB 🏀 (@WeberStateMBB) November 17, 2023

Soumaoro went on to score six quick points to put the Bulldogs down by one.

With 19 seconds left, Caleb Robinson drove through the lane and gave Gardner-Webb their first lead since early in the first half.

Jones went to the free-throw line and knocked them both down to put WSU up again.

With seven seconds on the clock, Brendan Mykalcio got to the rim and put it in for a one-point lead and the win.

Gardner-Webb knocks off Weber State‼️@GWU_MBK picks up a BIG win over the Big Sky preseason favorite at the Atlantic Slam! 👏#BigSouthMBB pic.twitter.com/3SC8XTjoY6 — Big South Conference (@BigSouthSports) November 17, 2023

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage like Weber State drops to Gardner-Webb? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.