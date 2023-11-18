Winter storm watch issued for Utah’s mountains with ‘significant’ snow in forecast

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Services on Friday issued a series of winter storm watches for several mountain ranges in Utah, where big snowfall totals are projected this weekend.

The watch covers Utah’s Wasatch and West Uinta ranges, as well as the state’s mountains in central and southwest Utah, and takes effect as early as Friday night in some locations. Meteorologists said the storm has the potential to deliver “significant” snow totals in the mountains.

KSL meteorologist Kevin Eubank explains that a pair of low-pressure systems located over the Pacific Ocean coast Friday afternoon will merge, which is what’s behind the alert. The first system, located near California’s Bay Area, will begin to creep into Utah on Saturday, creating some small scattered rain and snow showers in parts throughout the state.

“This thing is going to fall apart as it comes in,” he said. “It does not have the oomph that (we) would hope that this would have. … It spits and sputters (Saturday).”

The precipitation will begin to increase in intensity on Sunday morning, as the second system arrives in Utah from Alaska via the Pacific Northwest. It’ll provide a jolt of valley rain and mountain snow across the state.

The National Weather Service’s winter storm watch advises that areas within the Wasatch Mountains are forecast to receive about 10 to 15 inches of snow, aside from the Upper Cottonwood canyons, which could see as much as 18 inches or even 2 feet of snow by Monday morning.

The advisory states that 8 to 12 inches of snow are forecast for the West Uintas. About 6 to 12 inches are forecast for the central and southern mountain areas, though 15 inches are possible in the central mountains and 20 inches are possible for the Tushar mountains.

KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson says the timing and location of these low-pressure systems will likely determine which areas get the most snow. The variables are all dependent on where the second low-pressure system lands. He adds that some models have favored stronger snow totals for central and southern Utah, which could mean less accumulation for Utah’s northern half.

Either way, the weather service says drivers should plan for slick roads and winter driving conditions on mountain roads, beginning as early as Saturday morning in southern Utah. Traction restrictions are possible, if not likely, for many mountain passes like the Cottonwood canyons.

“Slow down and allow more time to reach your destination,” the agency wrote.

A KSL Weather model projects many parts of the Wasatch Front receiving half to three-quarters of an inch of precipitation over the weekend, most of which will fall on Sunday. Eubank said some models indicate it could get cold enough to switch over to a rain-snow mix in the valleys Sunday evening.

All other parts of the state are also in line to receive decent precipitation this weekend. Both systems are expected to clear out by Monday morning, which is when the last of the advisories expire.

It follows a smaller storm that passed through the state on Thursday, which dropped a few inches of snow in Utah’s mountains. Both are something that Utah’s skiers and snowboarders might be thankful for ahead of Thanksgiving. Most of Utah’s ski resorts are waiting for snow to either begin the next ski season or expand operations. Only four out of the 15 resorts in Utah are open at the moment.

Eubank said another storm could be headed Utah’s way by Thanksgiving.

Full seven-day forecasts for areas across Utah can be found online at the KSL Weather Center.