Timpview Takes Down Bountiful To Capture 5A State Championship

Nov 17, 2023, 9:31 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Timpview Thunderbirds took down the Bountiful Redhawks to earn their first state championship in football since 2014 and the 12th minute in school history.

5A Championship Game: Timpview beats Bountiful

The Redhawks and Thunderbirds played in the 5A title game at Rice-Eccles Stadium, home of the Utah Utes, on Friday, November 17.

Timpview defeated Bountiful, 23-15.

With 8:40 remaining in the first quarter, Helaman Casuga floated a ball to the goal line and Quezon Villa went up and grabbed the ball before tapping his feet to the turf as he fell in the end zone. The Casuga-Villa connection gave the Thunderbirds an early 6-0 lead after their first drive. Timpview missed an extra-point kick following the touchdown.

On their first possession of the game, the Redhawks appeared to be driving for a game-tying touchdown. However, the Thunderbirds held strong on defense with a goal line stand, stopping the Redhawks on a one-yard line after Bountiful decided to go for it on 4th & Goal.

Early in the second quarter, the T-Birds stretched their lead to two scores after Tru To’a powered his way through defenders to find paydirt with 10:54 left to play in the first half.

With 3:46 remaining in the second quarter, the Redhawks were facing another fourth down inside of the red zone. Bountiful turned the ball over on downs and continued to trail, 13-0.

Timpview took a 16-0 lead into the locker room at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Redhawks finally got onto the scoreboard thanks to a big run by Siaki Fekitoa. After Fekitoa’s house call, Emerson Geilman found Brandon Wilkinson in the end zone for a successful two-point conversion. The plays made it a one-score game at 16-8.

Following Bountiful’s score and only a minute later, Timpview quickly regained a two-score lead on a connection between Helaman Casuga and Jaron Pula. After a PAT, the Thunderbirds owned a 23-8 lead.

The Redhawks moved the ball back into scoring territory and appeared to rebound in a wannabe shootout. However, the Thunderbird defense held strong and forced Bountiful into a turnover on downs for the third time.

With 3:22 to play in the third quarter, Britton Tidwell picked off a deep pass by Timpview’s Casuga to get the ball back for the Redhawks.

At the 8:28 mark of the fourth quarter, Geilman floated a pass near the end zone before Grady Gregory intercepted the ball for a turnover forced by the Timpview defense.

Late in the quarter, the Redhawks failed to convert on another fourth down and the Thunderbirds took over with the 5A trophy in sight.

However, the Redhawks made things interesting after making it a one-score game with 2:54. Bountiful’s Faletau Satuala powered his way into the end zone and an extra-point kick trimmed Timpview’s lead to 23-15.

Following the score, the Redhawks attempted an onside kick but the Thunderbirds recovered the ball.

Bountiful forced Timpview into a punt and the Redhawks regained possession with a little over a minute to go. The Thunderbirds came up big on defense with another turnover on downs by the Redhawks following a quick four-and-out.

Timpview ended the game in victory formation.

With the result, the Thunderbirds finished their season with an 11-2 record and the Redhawks ended the year at 10-5.

Earlier on Friday, the Crimson Cliffs Mustangs defeated the Green Canyon Wolves to capture the 4A state title. Following Crimson Cliffs’ win, the Corner Canyon Chargers beat the Skyridge Falcons to earn the 6A championship trophy.

