BYU vs. Oklahoma: Live Updates, Analysis, Highlights From Provo

PROVO, Utah – BYU is hosting Oklahoma in Provo for the first time ever today. What’s even more unique is that this matchup is a Big 12 contest. It will only be once before Oklahoma moves on to the SEC next season.

There was a lot of excitement from BYU faithful in January when it was announced that Oklahoma was coming to Provo. After experiencing a three-game losing streak the past handful of weeks, now there isn’t as much enthusiasm from the fanbase.

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake remains optimistic about his team as he said earlier this week that he’s excited about the opportunity in front of them to host the Sooners.

They enter the game at 5-5 overall 2-5 in the Big 12. Oklahoma, ranked No. 14 in the AP Top 25 and College Football Playoff rankings, is 8-2, 5-2 in the league.

The Cougars will honor 31 –not 30– players today on Senior Day. BYU added LB Fisher Jackson and WR Keanu Hill to the list of players that still have eligibility remaining. While also removing WR Darius Lassiter, who plans to return next season.

KSL Sports is on location inside LaVell Edwards Stadium for today’s game. Keep checking back here for updates, analysis, and more from BYU vs. Oklahoma.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio.

