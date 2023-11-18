On the Site:
KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU vs. Oklahoma: Live Updates, Analysis, Highlights From Provo

Nov 18, 2023, 7:00 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU is hosting Oklahoma in Provo for the first time ever today. What’s even more unique is that this matchup is a Big 12 contest. It will only be once before Oklahoma moves on to the SEC next season.

There was a lot of excitement from BYU faithful in January when it was announced that Oklahoma was coming to Provo. After experiencing a three-game losing streak the past handful of weeks, now there isn’t as much enthusiasm from the fanbase.

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake remains optimistic about his team as he said earlier this week that he’s excited about the opportunity in front of them to host the Sooners.

They enter the game at 5-5 overall 2-5 in the Big 12. Oklahoma, ranked No. 14 in the AP Top 25 and College Football Playoff rankings, is 8-2, 5-2 in the league.

The Cougars will honor 31 –not 30– players today on Senior Day. BYU added LB Fisher Jackson and WR Keanu Hill to the list of players that still have eligibility remaining. While also removing WR Darius Lassiter, who plans to return next season.

KSL Sports is on location inside LaVell Edwards Stadium for today’s game. Keep checking back here for updates, analysis, and more from BYU vs. Oklahoma.

BYU/Oklahoma Game Day Reading

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Follow @kslsports...

Utah Football Vs. Arizona Wildcats Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

Utah Football looks to get back in the win column against the Arizona Wildcats after a heartbreaking loss to Washington in week 11.

13 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jake Retzlaff, Isaac Rex Connect For Touchdown During Oklahoma-BYU Game

Jake Retzlaff hit Isaac Rex for the second touchdown connection between the duo in as many games during the Cougars' game against Oklahoma.

52 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU QB Jake Retzlaff Finds Chase Roberts For Touchdown Against Oklahoma

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff found wide receiver Chase Roberts for a game-tying touchdown against the Oklahoma Sooners.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Clarkson’s 37 Not Enough As Jazz Fall To Suns

The Utah Jazz dropped to 2-1 in In-Season Tournament Play after their 131-128 loss to the Phoenix Suns at the Delta Center.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Blog: Jazz Drop First In-Season Tournament Game To Suns

The Utah Jazz fell to 2-1 in In-Season Tournament play after their 131-125 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday at the Delta Center.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Talen Horton-Tucker Violently Swats Shot During Suns-Jazz Game

Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucket violently rejected a driving dunk attempt during the final minutes of Utah's game against the Phoenix Suns.

14 hours ago

