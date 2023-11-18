BYU QB Jake Retzlaff Finds Chase Roberts For Touchdown Against Oklahoma

PROVO – BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff found wide receiver Chase Roberts for a game-tying touchdown during the first quarter of the Cougars’ game against the Oklahoma Sooners.

Retzlaff finds Roberts for touchdown on 4th down

The Cougars hosted the Sooners at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah on Saturday, November 18.

With 3:05 remaining in the first quarter and the Cougars facing a 4th & 1 from the Oklahoma 23-yard line, Retzlaff connected with Roberts, who juked a defender before powering his way across the goal line for a touchdown.

The Retzlaff-Roberts connection tied the game at 7-7 after the Sooners scored on their second possession of the contest.

The score capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive that took 4:59.

After the touchdown, Retzlaff was 3/6 passing for 48 yards and a touchdown. He also had two carries for 23 yards. Roberts had one reception for 23 yards and a touchdown.

Gutsy call by #BYU to go for it on fourth down. It pays off as #BYU ties up at 7 in the first quarter. BYU showing some fight against OU. https://t.co/HCp03F2JnP — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 18, 2023

Retzlaff entered the game having thrown for 314 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions this season. Roberts came into the contest wiht 39 catches for 524 yards and four touchdowns in 2023.

BYU’s game against Oklahoma is broadcast on ESPN, KSL NewsRadio, and KSLSports.com.

Oklahoma vs. BYU

BYU entered the matchup on a three-game losing streak after getting blown out by No. 7 Texas, West Virginia, and Iowa State. The Cougars currently own a 5-5 record, including 2-5 in Big 12 Conference games.

Oklahoma arrived in Provo with an 8-2 record. The Sooners are coming off a blowout win over West Virginia. Oklahoma beat West Virginia to end a two-game skid. Prior to losses against Kansas and No. 22 Oklahoma State, Oklahoma had opened the season with a 7-0 start.

Series History

The Cougars and Sooners played two times prior to the 2023 contest. BYU owned a 2-0 lead in the series.

Oklahoma and BYU first played in 1994 when the Cougars beat the Sooners in the Copper Bowl in Tucson, Arizona. BYU defeated Oklahoma, 31-6.

The Cougars and Sooners last played in 2009 when BYU beat Oklahoma, 14-13, at AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland