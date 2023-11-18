Springville shooting being investigated as a homicide, police say

SPRINGVILLE — A shooting in Springville early Saturday is being investigated as a homicide, Springville police said.

A press release issued by Springville PD said that gunshots were first reported at approximately 3:00 a.m. The incident took place near 216 S. 100 West, the press release said.

According to the press release, arriving officers found a man who had suffered gunshot wounds. After being transported to a nearby hospital he succumbed to his injuries. Springville PD is not releasing the name or age of the man at this time.

Springville police, with the assistance of police from Provo, Mapleton and Payson, as well as the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, engaged in a “lengthy standoff” at the apartment complex where the incident took place. A Utah County Metro SWAT team also assisted, and was eventually able to take three individuals safely into custody, the press release said.

According to the press release, no law enforcement officers were injured in the incident and no ongoing public safety threat exists. Detectives from Springville PD are investigating the incident as a homicide.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.