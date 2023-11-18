Jake Retzlaff, Isaac Rex Connect For Touchdown During Oklahoma-BYU Game

PROVO – BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff hit Isaac Rex for the second touchdown connection between the duo in as many games during the Cougars’ game against the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Cougars hosted the Sooners at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah on Saturday, November 18.

With 7:49 remaining in the first half, Retzlaff rolled out to his right to find Rex across the goal line for a one-yard touchdown.

The score tied the game at 14-14.

The Retzlaff-Rex connection capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive that lasted 5:17.

Following the touchdown, Retzlaff was 7/11 passing for 105 yards and two touchdowns. He also had five carries for 26 yards. Rex had one reception for one yard and a touchdown.

Retzlaff entered the game having thrown for 314 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions this season.

Rex had 29 catches for 385 yards and two touchdowns through BYU’s first 10 games.

Oklahoma vs. BYU

BYU entered the matchup on a three-game losing streak after getting blown out by No. 7 Texas, West Virginia, and Iowa State. The Cougars currently own a 5-5 record, including 2-5 in Big 12 Conference games.

Oklahoma arrived in Provo with an 8-2 record. The Sooners are coming off a blowout win over West Virginia. Oklahoma beat West Virginia to end a two-game skid. Prior to losses against Kansas and No. 22 Oklahoma State, Oklahoma had opened the season with a 7-0 start.

Series History

The Cougars and Sooners played two times prior to the 2023 contest. BYU owned a 2-0 lead in the series.

Oklahoma and BYU first played in 1994 when the Cougars beat the Sooners in the Copper Bowl in Tucson, Arizona. BYU defeated Oklahoma, 31-6.

The Cougars and Sooners last played in 2009 when BYU beat Oklahoma, 14-13, at AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

