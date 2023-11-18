Two injured in Ogden shooting Friday
Nov 18, 2023, 11:48 AM
(KSL TV)
OGDEN — Ogden police responded Friday night to a shooting incident in which two male individuals sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries.
According to Lt. William Farr with Ogden PD, officers were called to 500 27th Street at approximately 11:30 p.m.
According to Farr, one of the individuals involved was an adult and the other was a juvenile. Investigators have yet to determine their identities.
Farr said that there was no continued threat to public safety. The police investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.