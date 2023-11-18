Two injured in Ogden shooting Friday

OGDEN — Ogden police responded Friday night to a shooting incident in which two male individuals sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries.

According to Lt. William Farr with Ogden PD, officers were called to 500 27th Street at approximately 11:30 p.m.



According to Farr, one of the individuals involved was an adult and the other was a juvenile. Investigators have yet to determine their identities.

Farr said that there was no continued threat to public safety. The police investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.