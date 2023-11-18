BYU Player Celebrates Senior Day, Shares Special Moment With Son

PROVO – BYU wide receiver Talmage Gunther celebrated Senior Day by running onto the field with his son prior to the Cougars’ home finale against the Oklahoma Sooners.

Talmage Gunther celebrates Senior Day with son

The Cougars hosted the Sooners at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah on Saturday, November 18.

Before kickoff, Gunther shared a special moment as he ran onto the field with his son.

Talmage Gunther runs onto the field with his son. Cool moment for the senior. #BYU #BYUFootball @kslsports pic.twitter.com/3rGtpxF9tc — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) November 18, 2023

core memory: running out with Dad on his Senior Day🥹 pic.twitter.com/DIzq9v277s — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) November 18, 2023

Gunther is a junior for the Cougars but was listed as one of the non-seniors to be honored during BYU’s final home game of the 2023 season.

Today is Senior Day for the Cougars. BYU will honor its seniors and other players following today’s game. #BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/hDs2EOyrG8 — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) November 18, 2023

This season, Gunther has recorded one reception for three yards. The wideout’s catch came during BYU’s loss at Kansas on September 23.

During his BYU career, the Cedar Hills, Utah native has recorded one catch for three yards and two carries for eight yards. He’s also returned eight punts for 29 yards and four kickoffs for 44 yards. Gunther has also tallied six total tackles, four solo tackles, and one forced fumble.

BYU’s game against Oklahoma is broadcast on ESPN, KSL NewsRadio, and KSLSports.com.

Oklahoma vs. BYU

BYU entered the matchup on a three-game losing streak after getting blown out by No. 7 Texas, West Virginia, and Iowa State. The Cougars currently own a 5-5 record, including 2-5 in Big 12 Conference games.

Oklahoma arrived in Provo with an 8-2 record. The Sooners are coming off a blowout win over West Virginia. Oklahoma beat West Virginia to end a two-game skid. Prior to losses against Kansas and No. 22 Oklahoma State, Oklahoma had opened the season with a 7-0 start.

Series History

The Cougars and Sooners played two times prior to the 2023 contest. BYU owned a 2-0 lead in the series.

Oklahoma and BYU first played in 1994 when the Cougars beat the Sooners in the Copper Bowl in Tucson, Arizona. BYU defeated Oklahoma, 31-6.

The Cougars and Sooners last played in 2009 when BYU beat Oklahoma, 14-13, at AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

