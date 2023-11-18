Oklahoma QB Dillion Gabriel Exits BYU Game After Suffering Injury

PROVO – Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillion Gabriel suffered an injury late in the first half and didn’t return to the field at the start of the third quarter against the BYU Cougars.

Oklahoma’s Dillion Gabriel injured against BYU

The Cougars hosted the Sooners at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah on Saturday, November 18.

Late in the first half, Gabriel rushed for a one-yard gain on 2nd & 5 from the BYU five-yard line before Talan Alfrey tackled the quarterback. While going to the ground, Gabriel’s helmet appeared to bounce on the turf.

The Sooners have come out of the locker room and Dillon Gabriel is not warming up. It appears it’ll be Jackson Arnold at QB for the Sooners the rest of the way. — Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) November 18, 2023

Per Oklahoma radio, Gabriel suffered a head injury.

ESPN reported via Oklahoma Athletics that the quarterback was “unlikely to return” against the Cougars.

Freshman Jackson Arnold entered the game in replace of Gabriel.

Jackson Arnold in at quarterback for the Sooners. #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/c3mEm0YINn — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 18, 2023

Prior to leaving the game, Gabriel was 13/21 passing for 191 yards and two touchdowns.

This season, Arnold is 13/15 passing for 169 yards and two touchdowns.

During BYU’s 2009 game against Oklahoma, Sooners quarterback Sam Bradford suffered a shoulder injury after a tackle by BYU’s Coleby Clawson.

BYU’s game against Oklahoma is broadcast on ESPN, KSL NewsRadio, and KSLSports.com.

Oklahoma vs. BYU

BYU entered the matchup on a three-game losing streak after getting blown out by No. 7 Texas, West Virginia, and Iowa State. The Cougars currently own a 5-5 record, including 2-5 in Big 12 Conference games.

Oklahoma arrived in Provo with an 8-2 record. The Sooners are coming off a blowout win over West Virginia. Oklahoma beat West Virginia to end a two-game skid. Prior to losses against Kansas and No. 22 Oklahoma State, Oklahoma had opened the season with a 7-0 start.

Series History

The Cougars and Sooners played two times prior to the 2023 contest. BYU owned a 2-0 lead in the series.

Oklahoma and BYU first played in 1994 when the Cougars beat the Sooners in the Copper Bowl in Tucson, Arizona. BYU defeated Oklahoma, 31-6.

The Cougars and Sooners last played in 2009 when BYU beat Oklahoma, 14-13, at AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

