STOP FOR STUDENTS
Funeral services for Elder Ballard
Jake Retzlaff Runs For Touchdown, Cougars Keep Pace With Sooners

Nov 18, 2023, 12:47 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVOBYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff kept the ball for a 10-yard run and a game-tying touchdown during the second half of the Cougars’ game against the Oklahoma Sooners.

Jake Retzlaff runs for score during OU-BYU game

The Cougars hosted the Sooners at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah on Saturday, November 18.

With 1:19 left to play in the third quarter, Retzlaff ran the ball on a QB keeper and took it 10 yards into the end zone for his first rushing career as a Cougar.

The rush helped BYU tie the game at 24-24.

The score capped an eight-play, 75-yard drive that took 4:36.

After the touchdown, Retzlaff was 13/24 passing for 174 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He also had 12 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown.

Retzlaff entered the game having thrown for 314 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions this season.

BYU’s game against Oklahoma is broadcast on ESPNKSL NewsRadio, and KSLSports.com.

Oklahoma vs. BYU

BYU entered the matchup on a three-game losing streak after getting blown out by No. 7 Texas, West Virginia, and Iowa State. The Cougars currently own a 5-5 record, including 2-5 in Big 12 Conference games.

Oklahoma arrived in Provo with an 8-2 record. The Sooners are coming off a blowout win over West Virginia. Oklahoma beat West Virginia to end a two-game skid. Prior to losses against Kansas and No. 22 Oklahoma State, Oklahoma had opened the season with a 7-0 start.

Series History

The Cougars and Sooners played two times prior to the 2023 contest. BYU owned a 2-0 lead in the series.

Oklahoma and BYU first played in 1994 when the Cougars beat the Sooners in the Copper Bowl in Tucson, Arizona. BYU defeated Oklahoma, 31-6.

The Cougars and Sooners last played in 2009 when BYU beat Oklahoma, 14-13, at AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL Sports

Jake Retzlaff Runs For Touchdown, Cougars Keep Pace With Sooners