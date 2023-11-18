BYU Falls Short On Senior Day Against No. 14 Oklahoma

PROVO, Utah – The BYU football team fell short of an upset against the No. 14 ranked team in the country, the Oklahoma Sooners.

BYU loses to No. 14 Oklahoma

The Cougars hosted the Sooners at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah on Saturday, November 18.

BYU lost to Oklahoma, 31-24.

It was the Sooners’ first win over the Cougars. BYU now owns a 2-1 edge in the all-time series.

The Cougars fell below .500 with the result and will look to become bowl eligible in their final game of the 2023 regular season.

Pregame

#BYU’s uniform combo against Oklahoma: Royal blue, white pants, white helmet with white facemask.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/g9Q7zlUO7Z — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 18, 2023

#BYU safety Micah Harper is going through pregame warmups with a brace on his left knee.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 18, 2023

Biggest road crowd at a #BYU home game I’ve seen since 2017 Wisconsin and 2004 USC. Excellent showing from Oklahoma fans.#BYUFootball #Big12 — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 18, 2023

Today is Senior Day for the Cougars. BYU will honor its seniors and other players following today’s game. #BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/hDs2EOyrG8 — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) November 18, 2023

Alumni flag bearers today:

Steve Lindsley (QB 1984-86)

Dewayne Nobles (DB 1994)

Bryan Kariya (RB 2005, 2008-2011)#BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) November 18, 2023

Team flags:

USA – Micah Kaufusi LB

Utah – Mathias Dunn K

Sione Veikoso – Lucky Finau LB

Big 12 – Miles Hall LB#BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) November 18, 2023

Talmage Gunther runs onto the field with his son. Cool moment for the senior. #BYU #BYUFootball @kslsports pic.twitter.com/3rGtpxF9tc — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) November 18, 2023

First Half

First Quarter

Chaz Ah You gets the start on senior day at middle linebacker. Great moment for him. He told @kslsports he was disappointed in not getting opportunities this season. His chance is here now.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 18, 2023

The weather is miserable at LES but the crowd is LOUD! #BYU #BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/nYneFyRI26 — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) November 18, 2023

Two bad drops ends what was becoming a positive drive for #BYU’s struggling offense. #BYUFootball @kslsports — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) November 18, 2023

Back-to-back dropped passes from WRs Chase Roberts and Kody Epps.#BYU‘s receivers can’t be dropping passes. Missed opportunity.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 18, 2023

First play of #BYU‘s second offensive series features Keanu Hill, Darius Lassiter, and Keelan Marion at wide receiver. No Epps or Roberts.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 18, 2023

Tough yards from Kody Epps on 3rd & 4 to pick up the first down. #BYU into Oklahoma territory.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 18, 2023

Jake Retzlaff is not seeing the field well right now. He had Isaac Rex streaking down the middle of the field for an easy touchdown. Instead, he ran the ball for a modest gain. #BYU #BYUFootball @kslsports — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) November 18, 2023

We’ve got our first #BYU slip of the game. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 18, 2023

5th TD reception of the year for WR Chase Roberts (23 yards). 8th of his career. Second TD pass for QB Jake Retzlaff this year. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) November 18, 2023

Gutsy call by #BYU to go for it on fourth down. It pays off as #BYU ties up at 7 in the first quarter. BYU showing some fight against OU. https://t.co/HCp03F2JnP — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 18, 2023

That 10-play, 75-yard drive over 4:49 is the 7th TD drive of 10 plays or more this season. BYU has had 9 scoring drives of 10 plays or more in 2023 #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) November 18, 2023

You gotta feel for this #BYU defense. Constantly given short fields and unfortunate situations because of a poor offense. @kslsports — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) November 18, 2023

#BYU had all of the momentum in their favor after a big punt return from Parker Kingston. Jake Retzlaff fumbles the attempted RB exchange with Robbins on the following play.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 18, 2023

WR Parker Kingston’s 31-yard punt return was a career long. (previous long 12 yards) #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) November 18, 2023

First quarter stats: pic.twitter.com/D3pHi4nPpC — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) November 18, 2023

Second Quarter

Points off the fumble for Oklahoma. Tough sequence for #BYU to have all the momentum after a big punt return, to be trailing by 7 points because of an unforced error. #BYUFootball @kslsports — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) November 18, 2023

29-yard reception one shy of a season-high for WR Kody Epps (30 last week vs. Iowa State) #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) November 18, 2023

Excellent touch from Jake Retzlaff, connecting over the shoulder to Chase Roberts. One of the best throws since he took the starting QB spot earlier this month.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 18, 2023

I don’t think Deion Smith was out of bounds on that pass. I want to see the replay again. Wish they could have/would have reviewed it. #BYU — Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_TV) November 18, 2023

#BYU had to burn a timeout after Oklahoma took its time on substitutions. Caused BYU to call a TO, or the play clock would have expired.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 18, 2023

Third TD of the year for Rex. First game with multiple TD passes for QB Jake Retzlaff. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) November 18, 2023

That’s how you come out of a timeout. #BYU was confident, organized, executed a creative play call with Retzlaff completing a pass to Isaac Rex for a touchdown.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 18, 2023

Sack! Jackson Cravens comes up with the takedown in his final home game on Senior Day.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 18, 2023

First sack at BYU for DT Jackson Cravens. 5th overall in college. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) November 18, 2023

#BYU 3rd down defense is struggling again. Oklahoma is 4 for 6 here in the first half. #BYUFootball @kslsports — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) November 18, 2023

Shame that #BYU can’t have Eddie Heckard for more than one season. What a player.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 18, 2023

#BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia just stepped out of the medical tent.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 18, 2023

5 for 7 now for Oklahoma. It’s hurt the Cougars all season long. #BYU https://t.co/1ZOoeuddAZ — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) November 18, 2023

Wow that was a nice open field tackle from Talan Alfred. Nice to see him making some plays. He was making waves in fall camp before the injury. #BYU #BYUFootball @kslsports — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) November 18, 2023

#BYU gives up a field goal. But that feels like a win for the Cougar defense. A lot of energy on #BYU‘s sideline right now. Let’s see if the offense can take the lead.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 18, 2023

Gutsy #BYU on 4th down again. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 18, 2023

LJ Martin makes his first appearance of the game on the second-to-last snap of the first half.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 18, 2023

Will Ferrin boots a 49-yard field goal attempt through the uprights. Down the middle. Excellent kick.#BYU 17, Oklahoma 17 – HALF#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 18, 2023

Will Ferrin was making kicks in the pregame warmups up to 57 yards. He’s been an excellent performer for #BYU this year.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 18, 2023

Ferrin’s 9th FG of the year. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) November 18, 2023

Second Half

Third Quarter

RB Aidan Robbins with a season-high 72 rushing yards. Previous high was 58 last week vs. Iowa State. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) November 18, 2023

This is the Aidan Robbins #BYU expected to have when they signed him out of the Transfer Portal.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 18, 2023

Three-touchdown underdog #BYU facing a backup QB for a nationally-ranked Oklahoma team. Where have I seen this story before? #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 18, 2023

“Big missed call on the part of the officials,” from Louis Riddick on ESPN regarding the no-call on Isaac Rex. #BYU #BYUFootball @kslsports — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) November 18, 2023

#BYU‘s defensive was all over Jackson Arnold on that three-and-out. Atunaisa Mahe gets a sack and Tyler Batty with a quarterback hurry.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 18, 2023

RB Aidan Robbins with 97 rushing yards is a season high for a player at BYU this year. Previous high was 93 yards by LJ Martin vs. Texas Tech. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) November 18, 2023

Aidan Robbins was running with violence and then you turn to the pass on the Oklahoma 2-yard line? Interception. Oklahoma pick-six for 98 yards.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 18, 2023

Shocking. It makes absolutely no sense why that ball was thrown. Don’t outthink the room. Handoff the ball to Robbins. That call might be the difference between a bowl game and sitting home in December. #BYU #BYUFootball @kslsports — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) November 18, 2023

That was such a wild turn of events. LES was electric and now this place is suddenly deflated. Brutal. Going to be tough for #BYU to come back from that.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 18, 2023

#BYU‘s first play after the 100-yard pick-six… 14-yard run from Aidan Robbins.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 18, 2023

151 rushing yards for Aidan Robbins are the most for him since 227 vs. North Texas while playing for UNLV in 2022. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) November 18, 2023

#BYU safety Ethan Slade was in the medical tent. Limping as he stepped out.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 18, 2023

First rushing TD for Jake Retzlaff at BYU (10 yards) #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) November 18, 2023

After Kody Epps picked up the first down on 4th & 2, he went to the sideline and was being looked at by trainers. He’s walking gingerly on the sideline.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 18, 2023

The resiliency from Jake Retzlaff and this #BYU offense to battle back and score a touchdown. Impressive series.#BYUFootball #Big12 — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 18, 2023

BYU with a season-high 198 rushing yards today. Previous high was 188 vs. Iowa State last week. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) November 18, 2023

That was a big-time drive by Jake Retzlaff. He makes a horrific decision on the pick-six, and he follows that up with a 10 yard running TD on an eight play, 75 yard scoring drive. #BYU #BYUFootball @kslsports — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) November 18, 2023

#BYU safety Talan Alfrey is down on the sideline being attended to by trainers. He’s walking off on his own.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 18, 2023

Stats after 3Q pic.twitter.com/Up4vf8oWdW — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) November 18, 2023

BYU – 24

Fourth Quarter

OKLAHOMA MISSED IT — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 18, 2023

Jake Retzlaff, here’s your moment to cement yourself as #BYU‘s starting quarterback.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 18, 2023

FG is no good! I’m starting to a feel a different energy inside LES. Hope springs eternal! Big moment here for Jake Retzlaff. #BYU #BYUFootball @kslsports — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) November 18, 2023

Jake Retzlaff sacked and fumbled the ball. Oklahoma star linebacker Danny Stutzman forced the fumble. Sooners take over in BYU territory.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 18, 2023

Oklahoma’s Gavin Sawchuk is having a lot of success in the second half. Impressive 16-yard touchdown run to put the Sooners in front. Poor tackling from #BYU on that play.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 18, 2023

Up next for BYU

With the loss, the Cougars dropped to a 5-6 record, including 2-6 in Big 12 Conference action.

BYU’s next game is on the road against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, November 25. Kickoff time for the Cougars’ regular season finale has yet to be determined.

